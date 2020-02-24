First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
HK in MAL | 4th T20I Feb 24, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 13 runs
ACC WR T20 | Match 6 Feb 24, 2020
OMA vs QAT
Qatar beat Oman by 34 runs
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test, Day 3 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 286 runs in second innings

Catch the Live score and updates from the Day 3 of the Test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 24, 2020 17:32:25 IST

265/10
Overs
106.3
R/R
2.49
Fours
33
Sixes
0
Extras
13
560/6
Overs
154.0
R/R
3.64
Fours
67
Sixes
0
Extras
21
9/2
Overs
5.0
R/R
1.8
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Kevin Kasuza Batting 8 18 0 0
Nayeem Hasan 3 1 4 2
Taijul Islam 2 0 5 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim will look to build on their partnership on Day 3 of the one off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test, Day 3 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 286 runs in second innings

Mominul Haque in action against Zimbabwe. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ICC

On Day 2, Bangladesh scored 240/3 after bundling out Zimbabwe for 265 in the first innings at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Zimbabwe resumed their play from 228/6 and were only able to add 37 runs to the total before getting all out.

For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed scalped four wickets each while Taijul Islam bagged two.

The Tigers got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, Saif Hassan, in the fourth over.

Tamim Iqbal then along with Najmul Shanto stitched a 78 run stand. Donald Tiripano dismissed Iqbal in the 30th over.

Shanto became the victim of Charlton Tshuma in the 50th over as Bangladesh got reduced to 172 for three.

However, skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim ensured the Tigers do not lose any more wicket before the close of the play.

Mominul and Rahim are currently unbeaten on 79 and 32 runs respectively. Bangladesh is still trailing by 25 runs.

With inputs ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 17:32:25 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Cricket, Live Cricket Score, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all