Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test Day 2 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Hosts inch closer to gaining first-innings lead
Catch all the live action from Day 2 of the one-off Test at Dhaka between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Live Now
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs SAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs KSA Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA Vs BRN Oman beat Bahrain by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Iran by 10 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV Vs QAT Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 26th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs BANW - Feb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs THAW - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump is likely to bring up Kashmir with Narendra Modi but history tells us path US president is advocating is doomed
-
Popcorn Monkey Tiger director Suri on what inspires him to make 'edgy' films: 'I make films for regular people'
-
Bernie Sanders scores commanding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses, but questions on whether he can defeat Donald Trump linger
-
From Air Force One to the Beast, keeping US president Donald Trump safe comes at a 'bigly' price
-
Dubai Tennis Championships: Simona Halep’s newfound offense and Elena Rybakina’s risk-free power produce thrilling final
-
Under the Open Sky: Mumbra's girls find freedom, reclaim public space through football
-
No trade deal in offing between India and US during Donald Trump's visit, but a commitment to FTA likely
-
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets JP Nadda, fuels speculation over likely cabinet expansion by end of Feb
-
At an exhibition of Indus Valley Civilisation's food cultures, insight into traditions, ingredients, and a decision to exclude meat
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 1 report: Skipper Craig Ervine’s century guided Zimbabwe to a total of 228/6 at the end of the first day’s play in the one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.
Skipper Craig Ervine’s century guided Zimbabwe to a total of 228/6 at the end of the first day’s play in the one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Twitter @ICC
Ervine played a knock of 107 runs and helped the side cross the 200-run mark. The visiting side won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza had a poor start as the latter was dismissed by spinner Nayeem Hasan after scoring just two runs.
Ervine joined Masvaure in the middle and stitched a 111-run stand for the second wicket. Hasan struck again and got the better of Masvaure in the 49th over. He scored 64 runs off 152 balls that included nine fours.
Brendan Taylor failed to make much of an impact and departed after scoring 10 runs. Sikandar Raza and Ervine had a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket. Raza became the victim of Hasan in the 71st over after scoring 18 runs. Timycen Maruma (7) was caught in front of the wickets by pacer Abu Jayed.
Hasan then removed Ervine, who was the last wicket to fall for the day.
Hasan was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers and picked up four wickets while Jayed picked up two.
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 23, 2020 17:56:39 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mahmudullah dropped from 16-man squad for one-off Test; Mushfiqur Rahim returns
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test Day 1 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Craig Ervine's ton lead visitors to 228/6