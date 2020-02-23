Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Skipper Craig Ervine’s century guided Zimbabwe to a total of 228/6 at the end of the first day’s play in the one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.

Ervine played a knock of 107 runs and helped the side cross the 200-run mark. The visiting side won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza had a poor start as the latter was dismissed by spinner Nayeem Hasan after scoring just two runs.

Ervine joined Masvaure in the middle and stitched a 111-run stand for the second wicket. Hasan struck again and got the better of Masvaure in the 49th over. He scored 64 runs off 152 balls that included nine fours.

Brendan Taylor failed to make much of an impact and departed after scoring 10 runs. Sikandar Raza and Ervine had a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket. Raza became the victim of Hasan in the 71st over after scoring 18 runs. Timycen Maruma (7) was caught in front of the wickets by pacer Abu Jayed.

Hasan then removed Ervine, who was the last wicket to fall for the day.

Hasan was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers and picked up four wickets while Jayed picked up two.

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.