Preview: Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was recalled into the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Dhaka, which starts on Saturday. This will be the 100th international match between the two sides.

This is perhaps one of those rare times when the hosts are under pressure against Zimbabwe while playing in home conditions. After all, they’ve had to face chastening defeats in all of their last six Test matches.

Besides Mushfiqur, captain Mominul Haque will also have the services of pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, who have been recalled into the squad.

Despite the Shere Bangla Stadium being a spinners’ paradise, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has announced that he will go into the one-off Test with two pacers and two spinners. Domingo has also demanded better pitches in the lead-up to the Test.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be feeling more assured after having drawn against Sri Lanka in their previous Test last month.

