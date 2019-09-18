Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After suffering defeat in the hands of Afghanistan in their last match, hosts Bangladesh would be itching to come back to winning ways. Shakib Al Hasan and Co went down to Afghans in the third T20I of the Tri-nation series by 25 runs. But what must have hurt the team was the fact that they got all out and did not play the complete 20 overs.

"I think that no ball cost us big time, that over went for 17 runs and that changed the momentum," Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had said.

Afghanistan were too good on that day and it was Mohammad Nabi who played a big role in their victory. He scored a 54-ball 84 not out and was complemented by off spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's career-best 4-15 as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs to go top in the Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday. For Bangladesh, pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin produced his career-best 4/33.

Bangladesh would bank on Afif Hossain, who hit a 26-ball 52 as Bangladesh made a spectacular recovery to beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in first T20I with two balls remaining in a winning start to the Twenty20 tri-series.

The loss to Afghanistan prompted Bangladesh selectors to make a few changes in the side as they dropped batsman Soumya Sarkar and included three uncapped players.

Batsmen Mohammad Naim, Aminul Islam, Nazmul Hossain have joined the squad for the third and fourth match of the tournament.

With two losses in two matches, Hamilton Masakadza-led Zimbabwe will be looking for their first win. The task will not be easy as dented Tigers will be coming hard at them in this match.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Aminul Islam

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Timycen Maruma, Tony Munyonga, Richmond Mutumbami

