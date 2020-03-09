First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 1st T20I Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
GER in ESP | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I at Dhaka, Full cricket score: All-round hosts seal dominant win to go 1-0 up

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 09, 2020 20:53:27 IST

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs

200/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
10
Fours
13
Sixes
12
Extras
7
152/10
Overs
19.0
R/R
8
Fours
11
Sixes
9
Extras
12

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday.

Having been beaten in the one-off Test by an innings and 106 runs before being swept 0-3 in the subsequent one-day series — with two of those matches resulting in one-sided victories for the hosts — Zimbabwe will hope to bounce back in the two T20Is that remain in their tour of Bangladesh.

Despite the team losing the rain-affected third ODI by 123 runs — just three days after they ran Bangladesh close while chasing a mighty 323-run target — captain Sean Williams maintained a positive approach and said the shortest format was anybody's for the taking.

In a year in which most teams are increasing the number of 20-over fixtures with the T20 World Cup in mind, a victory or two in this format will help boost the morale for the Chevrons.

Bangladesh themselves have lost four consecutive T20Is — two each against neighbours India and Pakistan — and will hope the return of Mushfiqur Rahim to their squad will help them snap the streak.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 20:53:27 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2020, Cricket, Mahmudullah, Sean Williams, Sports, t20, t20i, Zimbabwe

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all