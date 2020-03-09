Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday.

Having been beaten in the one-off Test by an innings and 106 runs before being swept 0-3 in the subsequent one-day series — with two of those matches resulting in one-sided victories for the hosts — Zimbabwe will hope to bounce back in the two T20Is that remain in their tour of Bangladesh.

Despite the team losing the rain-affected third ODI by 123 runs — just three days after they ran Bangladesh close while chasing a mighty 323-run target — captain Sean Williams maintained a positive approach and said the shortest format was anybody's for the taking.

In a year in which most teams are increasing the number of 20-over fixtures with the T20 World Cup in mind, a victory or two in this format will help boost the morale for the Chevrons.

Bangladesh themselves have lost four consecutive T20Is — two each against neighbours India and Pakistan — and will hope the return of Mushfiqur Rahim to their squad will help them snap the streak.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

