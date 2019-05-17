First Cricket
Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, tri-series final, Full Cricket Score: Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain lead Tigers to title win

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the final of the Ireland 2019 tri-nation series between West Indies and Bangladesh being played in Dublin

FirstCricket Staff, May 17, 2019

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)

Preview: Bangladesh were left sweating over the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan ahead of their tri-series one-day international final against West Indies in Ireland, with the star all-rounder missing out on the match.

File image of Mashrafe Mortaza. AFP

Shakib was in visible pain Wednesday during the 36th over of the Bangladesh innings against and briefly continued his batting before retiring hurt with a half-century off 51 balls.

Bangladesh later won the match against the hosts by six wickets.

"Shakib sustained a left-sided back muscle spasm injury while batting during the match against Ireland," Bangladesh team physiotherapist Thihan Chandramohan said in a statement.

"He is undergoing assessment and treatment and we will make a decision regarding his availability for tomorrow's tri-series final on the morning of the match," he added.

Bangladesh won all three of their matches in the tri-series comfortably to set up a final against West Indies with one game against Ireland rained off.

A win on Friday would give Bangladesh their first trophy in a multi-team tournament.

The tri-series in Ireland was organised as part of the teams' build-up for the World Cup, starting on 30 May in Britain.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign in the World Cup against South Africa at the Oval on 2 June.

With inputs from Agencies.

