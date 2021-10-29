Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 29 October, 2021

29 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

West Indies

142/7 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 23
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

139/5 (20.0 ov)

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs

Live Blog
West Indies Bangladesh
142/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.1 139/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.95

Match Ended

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs

Mahmudullah (C) - 6

Afif Hossain - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mahmudullah (C) not out 31 24 2 1
Afif Hossain not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravi Rampaul 4 0 25 1
Andre Russell 4 0 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 130/5 (19)

9 (9) R/R: 9

Liton Das (W) 44(43) S.R (102.32)

c Jason Holder b Dwayne Bravo
Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: Windies keep campaign alive with thrilling win

19:37 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup, with defending champions West Indies holding on to their nerve to emerge winners by a whisker, thereby keeping alive their hopes of giving their senior players a perfect sendoff with a third T20 world title.

This is Amit Banerjee signing off for now. Thank you all for joining in, and do head to the other game of the Friday double-header with Afghanistan taking on Pakistan. Follow live action by clicking here

19:35 (IST)

Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: Liton’s wicket was very crucial because we were both set. That’s the advantage when you have tall fielders. I think bowlers did quite a good job, but we missed a few chances with cost us an extra 10-15 runs. It was hard with the new ball, and it was hard to score. Shorif bowled beautifully. It was a close game, and we can’t give any blame to our batters and bowlers. In T20s there are such games. That is an issue, and we need to come better.

Nicholas Pooran, stand-in West Indies captain: Tough managing all the players. Can become tough at times. We didn’t really take all our catches, but Andrew was really good and the belief was there. Faith in experienced bowlers. Akeal has been bowling really well this tournament. Playing on back-of-length was challenging. He looks fine. The medical team is looking at him, should be alright. Polly’s a wonderful leader.

19:28 (IST)

NIcholas Pooran is the Player of the Match for his 40 off 22 balls!

Pooran: Definitely a tactical move (batting lower down the order). Doing what’s necessary for the team. Our batting hasn’t clicked so far, so chopping and changing. I felt I needed to put my hand up. Someone had to take responsibility. Happy I could perform for the team. Things haven’t just gone my way, been honest with myself. I’m always positive about my attitude and my skills.

19:22 (IST)

After 20 overs,Bangladesh 139/5 ( Mahmudullah (C) 31 , Afif Hossain 2)

Dre Russ bowls the final over of the innings. Afif, on strike with the batters having crossed in the final over of the previous over, grabs a brace at the start of the over followed by a bye as Afif sets off after missing the ball, bringing his skipper on strike. Mahmudullah grabs a brace off the third after guiding the ball towards mid on. DROPPED! Fletcher puts down a chance at deep backward square leg after a mistimed pull by Mahmudullah off the fourth, allowing the batter a double. Did West Indies just drop the cup? Another misfield next ball, this time by Holder at wide long on that allows Mahmudullah to dash back for a second. Four needed off the last ball.

Andre Russell finishes with a dot, as West Indies win by three runs, keeping their T20 World Cup campaign alive!

19:18 (IST)

After 19 overs,Bangladesh 130/5 ( Mahmudullah (C) 25 , Afif Hossain 0)

Perfect start to the over for the Bangladeshis as Mahmudullah picks a slower one from Bravo, clearing the long on fence to bring the equation down to 16 off 11. Bravo, however, pulls things back giving away three singles in the next four balls before dismissing Liton off the final ball, signing off with 1/36, leaving Bangladesh with 13 to win from the final over.

19:17 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Liton holes out to Holder at long on while looking to end Bravo's spell with a maximum! Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket at the end of the penultimate over, leaving them another 13 to win off 6 balls. BAN 130/5

Das c Holder b Bravo 44(43)

19:09 (IST)

After 18 overs,Bangladesh 121/4 ( Liton Das (W) 43 , Mahmudullah (C) 17)

Poor start to the over by Rampaul as he fires one down leg to Das, who glances it towards fine leg for a boundary. Rampaul however, does well to keep things tight in the remainder of the over, giving away just four more runs. Bangladesh need 22 off 12.

19:08 (IST)

After 17 overs,Bangladesh 113/4 ( Liton Das (W) 37 , Mahmudullah (C) 16)

Some clever work from Bravo with his lines in this over. The ball falls short of a diving Walsh at deep midwicket after Mahmudullah went for a slog sweep, allowing the skipper to grab a brace. Just three from the over, Bravo helping build a bit of pressure on the Tigers with that over. Bangladesh need another 30 off 18.

18:59 (IST)

After 16 overs,Bangladesh 110/4 ( Liton Das (W) 36 , Mahmudullah (C) 14)

Holder returns for his final over. Bowls back-to-back wides, followed by a boundary off a well-timed ramp by the Bangladesh skipper off the fifth. He signs off with 1/22 at the end of his quota, conceding 11 off his final over. Bangladesh, having crossed the 100-mark in this over, need 33 from the last four with six wickets in hand.

18:52 (IST)

After 15 overs,Bangladesh 99/4 ( Liton Das (W) 34 , Mahmudullah (C) 7)

Russell returns to the attack. Skipper Mahmudullah, who joins Liton at the centre after Mushfiqur’s exit, collects his first boundary with a lovely flick towards deep midwicket in the penultimate delivery. Six from the over. Bangladesh need 44 off 30.

Highlights

title-img
19:28 (IST)

NIcholas Pooran is the Player of the Match for his 40 off 22 balls!

Pooran: Definitely a tactical move (batting lower down the order). Doing what’s necessary for the team. Our batting hasn’t clicked so far, so chopping and changing. I felt I needed to put my hand up. Someone had to take responsibility. Happy I could perform for the team. Things haven’t just gone my way, been honest with myself. I’m always positive about my attitude and my skills.
19:17 (IST)

OUT! Liton holes out to Holder at long on while looking to end Bravo's spell with a maximum! Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket at the end of the penultimate over, leaving them another 13 to win off 6 balls. BAN 130/5

Das c Holder b Bravo 44(43)
18:45 (IST)

OUT! Mushfiqur misses completely while looking to scoop towards the fine leg region, as the ball clips the top of the bails. Rampaul strikes, giving the veteran batter a send-off in the form of a long, piercing stare. BAN 90/4

Mushfiqur b Rampaul 8(7)
18:27 (IST)

OUT! Akeal Hosein gets the breakthrough just when the Sarkar-Das partnership was starting to look dangerous. Sarkar ends up getting a thick edge, with the ball looping over to Gayle at short third. The Universe Boss lunges forward and completes a fine grab. BAN 60/3

Sarkar c Gayle b Hosein 17(13)
18:03 (IST)

OUT! Now Naim ends up chopping onto his stumps off Holder's bowling, departing for 17. The drop in the previous over by Walsh Jr doesn't prove too expensive for the Windies afterall as they grab two quick wickets thereafter. BAN 29/2

Naim b Holder 17(19)
17:56 (IST)

OUT! Russell strikes as Shakib miscues a pull while looking to clear the fence, instead resulting in a simple catch for Holder near the long on region. BAN 21/1

Shakib c Holder b Russell 9(12)
17:21 (IST)

OUT! Now Bravo departs at the start of the final over, looking to slog the ball over the cover region but not quite getting the distance as Sarkar settles under the ball and collects a fine catch. WI 123/7

Bravo c Sarkar b Mustafizur 1(3)
17:14 (IST)

OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Shoriful at the start of the penultimate over, this time Chase missing the ball completely to get his leg stump knocked over. Two set batters depart in successive deliveries, with the left-arm seamer on a hat-trick at the moment. WI 119/6

Chase b Shoriful 39(46)
17:12 (IST)

OUT! Pooran's cameo finally comes to an end as Shoriful breaks the dangerous-looking partnership! Goes for a heave over the extra cover region, but doesn't get enough timing to clear the fence WI 119/5

Pooran c Naim b Shoriful 40(22)
16:47 (IST)

OUT! And now Andre Russel's run out for a diamond duck right after Kieron Pollard heads back to the dugout retired hurt! Chase drives down the ground, and the ball brushes Taskin's fingers before going on to hit timber, catching Russell short of the crease. WI 62/4

Russell run out (Taskin) 0(0)
16:43 (IST)

Skipper Pollard decides to head back to the dugout for some reason midway during the 13th over! Did the Sharjah heat get the better of him? WI 62/3

Pollard retired hurt 8(16)
16:09 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket for Mahedi, right after he put down a return catch in the previous delivery that gave Chase a reprieve. Hetmyer, who had collected a boundary in the previous over, looks to go big over long off, but doesn't quite get the connection. Easy catch for Sarkar in front of the boundary. WI 32/3

Hetmyer c Sarkar b Mahedi 9(7)
15:54 (IST)

BOWLED! The move to open with Gayle doesn't quite work for the defending champions today as he gets his stumps rattled off Mahedi's bowling! WI 18/2

Gayle b Mahedi 4
15:50 (IST)

OUT! Mustafizur strikes early as Lewis departs for just 6! Went for a heave off a short ball, but got a thick top-edge in the end. Mushfiqur settled nicely under the ball to complete the catch in the end. WI 12/1

Lewis c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 6(9)
15:13 (IST)

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
15:03 (IST)

TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss, and skipper Mahmudullah opts to field.

Bangladesh vs West Indies, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Dre Russ bowls the final over of the innings. Afif, on strike with the batters having crossed in the final over of the previous over, grabs a brace at the start of the over followed by a bye as Afif sets off after missing the ball, bringing his skipper on strike. Mahmudullah grabs a brace off the third after guiding the ball towards mid on. DROPPED! Fletcher puts down a chance at deep backward square leg after a mistimed pull by Mahmudullah off the fourth, allowing the batter a double. Did West Indies just drop the cup? Another misfield next ball, this time by Holder at wide long on that allows Mahmudullah to dash back for a second. Four needed off the last ball. Andre Russell finishes with a dot, as West Indies win by three runs, keeping their T20 World Cup campaign alive!

Preview: The upcoming T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday will be quest of survival for both teams following poor start to their Super 12s campaigns.

Title holders West Indies, who beat England in a thrilling final five years ago to lift the trophy for a second time, opened their account with a lopsided defeat to England in Dubai in which they were shot out for a meagre 55, with Eoin Morgan's side chasing it down with ease.

Bangladesh's stop-start journey in the T20 World Cup, meanwhile continued with their five-wicket defeat to neighbours to the south Sri Lanka in their opening game of the Super 12s stage.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Bangladesh's chances of making it to the next round appeared in danger after starting their campaign with a loss to Scotland, before they managed to scrape their way through by beating Oman and Papua New Guinea.

On Sunday, Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim struck half-centuries as the Tigers put up a challenging 171/4 on the board, but the bowlers eventually fell short despite reducing the Lankans to 79/4 at one stage.

Both teams then suffered eight-wicket losses in their next games — West Indies to South Africa and Bangladesh to England respectively, neither able to get past the 150 mark. With two defeats from as many games, both teams are on the brink of elimination and will desperately need a victory on Friday to keep their campaign alive while also hoping results from the other games go their way.

Earlier on Thursday, West Indies opted to bring former captain Jason Holder into their squad for the ongoing tournament after pacer Obed McCoy was ruled out with injury.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's game:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Bangladesh and West Indies take place?

The match between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place on 29 October 2021.

What is the venue for Bangladesh and West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will Bangladesh and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh and West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Teams (from):

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

Updated Date: October 29, 2021 19:38:42 IST

