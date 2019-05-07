First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
AFG in SCO May 08, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
PAK in ENG May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI of tri-series, Full Cricket Score: Shai Hope's ton in vain as Bangladesh secure big win

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the second ODI of the tri-series between West Indies and Bangladesh being played in Dublin.

FirstCricket Staff, May 07, 2019 15:30:20 IST

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets

261/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.22
Fours
20
Sixes
3
Extras
17
264/2
Overs
45.0
R/R
5.87
Fours
21
Sixes
5
Extras
18

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Report of match 1 between Ireland and West Indies

West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope shattered the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in a one-day international with a stand of 365 as their side thrashed Ireland by 196 runs in Dublin on Sunday.

Campbell made 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland captain William Porterfield at Clontarf.

File image of Shai Hope. AP

File image of Shai Hope. AP

The Caribbean duo were only seven runs shy of the record partnership for any wicket in a men's ODI, with their fellow West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels smashing 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

Campbell and Hope did, however, comfortably exceeded the previous opening best at this level of 304 set by Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year.

Hope was first to his century while Campbell quickly followed to him to a hundred -- his first in international cricket.

They were both dismissed in the 48th over, Campbell top-edging Barry McCarthy to mid-off with Hope falling three balls later when he holed out to deep square-leg.

McCarthy's figures of two for 76 in a maximum 10 overs were almost respectable amid the torrent of runs.

Campbell faced 137 balls, including 15 fours and six sixes, with Hope's 152-ball knock featuring 22 fours and two sixes.

Ireland's attack had sparked an England top-order collapse at nearby Malahide on Friday but had no answer as the West Indies ran riot in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring Bangladesh.

Faced with a mammoth chase, Ireland promptly collapsed to 21 for three before Kevin O'Brien's 68 at least gave the West Indies bowlers something to think about.

But the West Indies were always in control with off-spinner Ashley Nurse taking four for 51 in Ireland's 185 all out.

With agency inputs

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 23:09:42 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Ireland Tri-Series, Jason Holder, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Shai Hope, Sports, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies Vs Bangladesh, WI Vs BAN Live Cricket Score

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all