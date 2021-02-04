Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Bangladesh Vs West Indies At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 03 February, 2021

03 February, 2021
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Stumps
430/10 (150.2 ov)

1st Test
75/2 (29.0 ov)

West Indies trail by 355 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Kraigg Brathwaite (C) - 31

Nkrumah Bonner - 17

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kraigg Brathwaite (C) Batting 49 81 7 0
Nkrumah Bonner Batting 17 58 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 8 2 18 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 24/2 (11)

51 (51) R/R: 2.78

Shayne Moseley 2(23) S.R (8.69)

lbw b Mustafizur Rahman

Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2 at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 355 runs

  FirstCricket Staff
  February 4th, 2021
  • 20:00:31 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Report, Day 1: Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 59 runs while Shakib Al Hasan added an unbeaten 39 after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.

It was a very good day for me in the office. I got three vital wickets. Hopefully I can benefit the team with more wickets tomorrow," Warrican said.

"The Bangladesh batsmen play spin very well, so we had to be very disciplined and set the right fields. We stuck to the basics and just made sure I bowled in good areas and challenged the batsmen."

The West Indies handed Test debuts to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 04, 2021 20:00:31 IST

