Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 25 May, 2021

25 May, 2021
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

246/10 (48.1 ov)

2nd ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

141/9 (40.0 ov)

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)

Bangladesh Sri Lanka
246/10 (48.1 ov) - R/R 5.11 141/9 (40.0 ov) - R/R 3.53

Match Ended

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)

Isuru Udana - 15

Dushmantha Chameera - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Isuru Udana not out 18 17 0 2
Dushmantha Chameera not out 4 12 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shoriful Islam 6 0 30 1
Shakib Al Hasan 9 0 38 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 122/9 (36.2)

19 (19) R/R: 5.18

Isuru Udana 15(10)

Lakshan Sandakan 4(7) S.R (57.14)

c Tamim Iqbal b Mustafizur Rahman

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Hosts seal series with 103-run win in rain-affected game

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 25th, 2021
  • 22:00:50 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Toss update: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking allrounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.

Sri Lanka, who need to win to keep the three-match series alive, kept the same starting lineup.

The series is important for both teams in terms of qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: May 25, 2021 22:00:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Three members of visiting contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI, says report
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Three members of visiting contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI, says report

Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0
First Cricket News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0

Follow live score and updates from the first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on our blog.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera appointed ODI skipper; Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews dropped
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera appointed ODI skipper; Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews dropped

Perera, who has represented Sri Lanka in 101 ODIs, 22 Tests and 47 T20Is, takes over the reins from Dimuth Karunaratne.