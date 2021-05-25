Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Hosts seal series with 103-run win in rain-affected game

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking allrounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.

Sri Lanka, who need to win to keep the three-match series alive, kept the same starting lineup.

The series is important for both teams in terms of qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

