Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0

1st ODI toss update: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI of the three-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Despite a virus scare in the visitors' camp with one player testing positive, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said that the match will go ahead as planned.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said earlier Sunday that players Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas were found to be infected ahead of the match in Dhaka after undergoing tests on Saturday.

The trip underwent a second round of tests, with Fernando returning another positive result while Udana and Vaas tested negative, Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Notably, Shakib Al Hasan will be making a comeback. The all-rounder missed the New Zealand white-ball tour as well as the Tests in Sri Lanka. The hosts will bank on the all-rounder along with skipper Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

For Sri Lanka, newly appointed skipper Kusal Perera and vice-captain Kusal Mendis will be expected to set an example for the new crop of players.

Bangladesh have totted up a strong record at home, winning all but one of their 12 matches since October 2018, though all of the victories were struggling Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

However, they lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka the last time they met in a one-day international series, in Colombo in 2019.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w/c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

With inputs from AFP