Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 23 May, 2021

23 May, 2021
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

257/6 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

224/10 (48.1 ov)

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs

Bangladesh Sri Lanka
257/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.14 224/10 (48.1 ov) - R/R 4.65

Match Ended

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs

Lakshan Sandakan - 8

Dushmantha Chameera - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lakshan Sandakan not out 8 12 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 9 0 62 0
Mustafizur Rahman 9 0 34 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 224/10 (48.1)

13 (13) R/R: 3.25

Dushmantha Chameera 5(12) S.R (41.66)

c Mohammad Saifuddin b Mustafizur Rahman

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 23rd, 2021
  • 21:35:15 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

1st ODI toss update: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI of the three-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Despite a virus scare in the visitors' camp with one player testing positive, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said that the match will go ahead as planned.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said earlier Sunday that players Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas were found to be infected ahead of the match in Dhaka after undergoing tests on Saturday.

File image of Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal. AFP

File image of Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal. AFP

The trip underwent a second round of tests, with Fernando returning another positive result while Udana and Vaas tested negative, Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Notably, Shakib Al Hasan will be making a comeback. The all-rounder missed the New Zealand white-ball tour as well as the Tests in Sri Lanka. The hosts will bank on the all-rounder along with skipper Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

For Sri Lanka, newly appointed skipper Kusal Perera and vice-captain Kusal Mendis will be expected to set an example for the new crop of players.

Bangladesh have totted up a strong record at home, winning all but one of their 12 matches since October 2018, though all of the victories were struggling Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

However, they lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka the last time they met in a one-day international series, in Colombo in 2019.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w/c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: May 23, 2021 21:35:15 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera says pay battle between players and board hurting team morale ahead of Bangladesh ODIs
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera says pay battle between players and board hurting team morale ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Sri Lanka Cricket have cut fees for 24 national players by up to 40 percent in new contracts which have been rejected by the players.

BCB director Khaled Mahmud tests positive for COVID-19, set to miss home ODI series against Sri Lanka
First Cricket News

BCB director Khaled Mahmud tests positive for COVID-19, set to miss home ODI series against Sri Lanka

Mahmud, 49, was the Bangladesh team director on their recent Test tour of Sri Lanka but will miss the home ODI series against the same team, which starts on Sunday.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mehidy Hasan shines as Tigers beat Kusal Perera-led side in COVID-hit first ODI
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mehidy Hasan shines as Tigers beat Kusal Perera-led side in COVID-hit first ODI

Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists' chase of 258. Number eight Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.