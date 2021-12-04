Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 161/2 at close of play

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged team from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and also brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed.

Saif Hasan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the Bangladesh side that lost the opening encounter.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)