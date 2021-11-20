Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Dhaka, Full cricket score: Visitors seal series

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|108/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.4
|109/2 (18.1 ov) - R/R 6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Fakhar Zaman
|not out
|57
|51
|2
|3
|Haider Ali
|not out
|6
|8
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Afif Hossain
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Saif Hassan
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 97/2 (15.3)
|
12 (12) R/R: 4.5
Haider Ali 6(8)
Fakhar Zaman 4(8)
|
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 39(45) S.R (86.66)
c Saif Hassan b Aminul Islam
1st T20I report: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I in Dhaka against Pakistan.
They lost the first match by four wickets as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to clinch the match.
The match was in the balance with three overs to go, then Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, knocking off Bangladesh’s 127-7.
Teams:
Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
