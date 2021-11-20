Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 20 November, 2021

20 November, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

108/7 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

109/2 (18.1 ov)

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bangladesh Pakistan
108/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.4 109/2 (18.1 ov) - R/R 6

Match Ended

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Haider Ali - 6

Fakhar Zaman - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Fakhar Zaman not out 57 51 2 3
Haider Ali not out 6 8 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Afif Hossain 1 0 6 0
Saif Hassan 0.1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 97/2 (15.3)

12 (12) R/R: 4.5

Haider Ali 6(8)

Mohammad Rizwan (W) 39(45) S.R (86.66)

c Saif Hassan b Aminul Islam

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Dhaka, Full cricket score: Visitors seal series

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 20th, 2021
  • 18:35:54 IST

1st T20I report: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I in Dhaka against Pakistan.

They lost the first match by four wickets as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to clinch the match.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The match was in the balance with three overs to go, then Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, knocking off Bangladesh’s 127-7.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 20, 2021 18:35:54 IST

