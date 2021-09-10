Highlights, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 5th T20I at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Hosts suffer 27-run loss, clinch series 3-2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

5th T20I Toss update: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final T20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh, who already have an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series, rested Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin, and brought in Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell was ruled out with a quad muscle injury sustained while batting in the fourth match on Wednesday.

Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett were also rested. Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy came in to the New Zealand side.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy

With inputs from AFP