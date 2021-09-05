Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Highlights, Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Dhaka: Visitors win by 52 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 5th, 2021
  • 19:18:27 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 2-0. They won the first two matches by seven wickets and four runs respectively.

The hosts fielded the same side while New Zealand made three changes.

Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn and Jacob Duffy came into the team, replacing Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett and Doug Bracewell.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Finn Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 05, 2021 19:18:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh script massive win after bowling out New Zealand for 60 in 1st T20I
First Cricket News

Bangladesh script massive win after bowling out New Zealand for 60 in 1st T20I

New Zealand were dismissed for its joint lowest score of 60 in 16.5 overs and Bangladesh then recovered from 7-2 to seal the victory with five overs to spare, making 62-3.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Finn Allen returns to Kiwis' squad after COVID-19 bout
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Finn Allen returns to Kiwis' squad after COVID-19 bout

The 22-year-old, who made his international debut this year, tested positive for the infectious disease 48 hours after arriving in Dhaka last week.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie star as visitors win third T20I to stay alive in series
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie star as visitors win third T20I to stay alive in series

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.