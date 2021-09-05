Highlights, Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Dhaka: Visitors win by 52 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh lead the five-match series 2-0. They won the first two matches by seven wickets and four runs respectively.
The hosts fielded the same side while New Zealand made three changes.
Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn and Jacob Duffy came into the team, replacing Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett and Doug Bracewell.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Finn Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy
Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)
TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)
With inputs from AFP
