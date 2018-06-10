FOUR ! Just a bad delivery that had to be punished. Full and outside off, Sultana pulls off a slog-sweep with ease. BAN 33/0

After 6 overs,Bangladesh Women 33/0 ( Shamima Sultana (W) 15 , Ayasha Rahman 16) Patil's expensive in her second over, as Sultana decides to attack her off the last two deliveries, collecting consecutive boundaries. Nine off the over.

OUT! Finally a breakthrough for the Indians, as they end the dangerous-looking opening stand, with Poonam delivering for her captain in her very first over! Ayasha goes for a sweep, but ends up top-edging the ball, with Goswami taking a simple catch at short fine. BAN 35/1 Rahman c Goswami b Poonam 17(23)

OUT! Both Bangladeshi openers dismissed off back-to-back deliveries from Poonam! Sultana drives this straight into the hands of Mithali at cover BAN 35/2 Sultana c Mithali b Poonam 16(19)

Bangladesh's game to lose after they have set a foundation. Harmanpreet took the positive decision of giving Pandey a bowl in the power play, looking to get a wicket with the swing she provides. But it backfired, some loose balls and an injury coming from it. Poonam Yadav's provided the breakthrough, and her four overs will be critical, as it's not easy to force the pace against her.

After 7 overs,Bangladesh Women 35/2 ( Fargana Hoque 0 , ) Poonam Yadav is introduced into the attack for the first time in the seventh over, and she gets off to a dream start, dismissing both openers while giving away just two singles. Suddenly, the Indians have a spring in their step!

Deepti returns to the attack, having bowled 1.2 overs so far.

THAT was a big wicket. Shamima was the quieter of the two openers, but she had scored critical 30s against both India and Pakistan in the league phase. A little bit of a reset in the game, two new batters at the crease. Great approach though, from Fargana Hoque so far; remember she scored a fifty in the league game against India.

FOUR ! Hoque shuffles down the track, and launches the ball over mid off for her first boundary! That ought to take some pressure off the backs of the new batters. BAN 41/2

After 8 overs,Bangladesh Women 42/2 ( Fargana Hoque 7 , Nigar Sultana 0) Deepti returns to the attack in the eighth over, with Hoque deciding to launch down the track in the third delivery and smacking the ball over mid off to collect her first boundary. Seven off the over.

After 9 overs,Bangladesh Women 44/2 ( Fargana Hoque 8 , Nigar Sultana 1) Poonam into her second over, and continues to keep it tight, giving away just two singles off it. Her figures currently read: 2-0-4-2.

Anuja Patil returns to the attack in the 10th over of the innings.

FOUR ! Lapped away towards the fine-leg fence by Nigar Sultana! BAN 48/2

FOUR ! Lapped away towards the fine-leg fence by Nigar Sultana! BAN 48/2

After 10 overs,Bangladesh Women 50/2 ( Fargana Hoque 9 , Nigar Sultana 6) Nigar laps the ball towards the fine-leg fence off the first ball of the 10th over, with Jhulan failing to get close to the ball in time. Six off the over.

After 11 overs,Bangladesh Women 54/2 ( Fargana Hoque 11 , Nigar Sultana 8) Ekta Bisht returns to the attack in the 11th over, with the two new batters opting to rotate the strike between themselves through singles, four of them coming off this over. Bangladesh need 59 off 54.

OUT! Superb catch by Bhatia behind the stumps as Hoque's dismissed while trying to go for a sweep! What a day Poonam's having with the ball so far in the day! BAN 55/3 Hoque c Bhatia b Poonam 11(17)

After 12 overs,Bangladesh Women 56/3 ( Nigar Sultana 9 , Rumana Ahmed 1) Another brilliant over from Poonam, as she grabs her third wicket while giving away just two runs off it. Rumana Ahmed walks out to bat. Bangladesh still not in danger zone yet, thanks to a strong start, and they need another 57 off 48.

Bisht and Poonam Yadav are clearly the pair who have exerted control in this game. And right on cue, Hoque removed. This brings in Ahmed, who scored an unbeaten 40 odd in the win against India. If Bangladesh can survive this phase without losing another wicket, it will be an interesting finish. Scoreboard pressure starting to come into play now

Experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami's introduced into the attack in the 13th over.

After 13 overs,Bangladesh Women 60/3 ( Nigar Sultana 11 , Rumana Ahmed 3) Harmanpreet finally turns to the experienced pacer Goswami in the 13th over, with the latter giving away four singles off her first over. Bangladesh need 53 off 42.

Anuja Patil returns to the attack in the 14th over.

After 14 overs,Bangladesh Women 66/3 ( Nigar Sultana 15 , Rumana Ahmed 5) Patil returns to the attack in the 14th over. India miss out on a dismissal in the fourth delivery, with a Jemima Rodrigues direct hit from cover going in vain, with Patil nudging the bails before the ball could hit timber. Rumana was well out of the crease on the occasion, and would count herself lucky on this occasion. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Nigar steps out of her crease, and slaps the ball over the extra cover fielder for a four! BAN 74/3

FOUR ! Slashed away behind square, and it's back-to-back boundaries for Nigar! BAN 78/3

FOUR ! A hat-trick of boundaries for Nigar Sultana now, and this could very well seal the game in the chasiong side's favour! BAN 82/3

The 13th player on the field now as Bisht goes off with an over to bowl. If she can't return, that move to use Deepti early could prove disaster. And whatever pressure has been built up released with that 16 run over. Like I mentioned before, pace on the ball is gold in this kind of a game, and Bangladesh have cashed in.

After 15 overs,Bangladesh Women 82/3 ( Nigar Sultana 27 , Rumana Ahmed 8) After a decent start in her first over, Goswami goes for runs in an expensive second over, conceding 16 off it. Nigar Sultana decides to attack the veteran pacer, and collects a hat-trick of fours. Bangladesh need 31 to win off 30 balls.

OUT! Wicket number four for Poonam! The umpires check for a possible no-ball as she bowls the full-toss rather high, but Nigar was also out of her crease at the same time, coming down the track and looking for a heave. Excellent running catch by Deepti at deep midwicket. Sliver of hope for India at this stage. End of an excellent counter-attacking knock by Nigar. BAN 83/4 Nigar c Deepti b Poonam 27(24)

After 16 overs,Bangladesh Women 85/4 ( Rumana Ahmed 10 , Fahima Khatun 1) Poonam returns to the attack one last time, and concedes just three runs off it while dismissing the dangerous-looking Nigar Sultana. She signs off with figures of 4/9 from four overs, with Bangladesh needing another 28 off 24 balls.

She deserved that! Poonam has been so good with her flight and her variations, using the googly well. So no one will grudge her getting her fourth off a full toss. She's been phenomenal, but this game still well balanced! What an cricket match this is turning out to be.

After 17 overs,Bangladesh Women 90/4 ( Rumana Ahmed 13 , Fahima Khatun 3) Ekta Bisht bowls out her final over, conceding five off it. India are now without two of their best options for the last three overs of the innings. Bangladesh need 23 to win off 18 balls.

FOUR ! Top-edged by Fahima Khatun, with the ball going over the keeper's head, and away to the fence for a four! BAN 94/4

After 18 overs,Bangladesh Women 100/5 ( Rumana Ahmed 14 , Sanjida Islam 3) Harman decides to bowl the 18th over. Khatun collects a boundary and a double off the first two deliveries, before bowling a quicker delivery outside off, with the batter stepping outside the crease and getting stumped in the process. 10 off the over. Bangladesh need 13 to win off 12.

After 19 overs,Bangladesh Women 104/5 ( Rumana Ahmed 17 , Sanjida Islam 4) Deepti bowls out the crucial final over. Tight fielding, and bowling in the right areas, help Deepto concede just four off it. Bangladesh need 9 to win off 6 balls!

Harmanpreet Kaur to bowl the final over! Bangladesh need 9 to win off 6

FOUR ! Inside-out shot from Rumana, and Rodrigues fails to cut the ball off in the deep! Bangladesh need 4 off 4.

OUT ! Sanjida tried finishing it off in style, but perishes! Veda takes a fine catch at long on! BAN 110/6 after 19.4 overs! Need 4 off 2 balls! Sanjida c Krishnamurthy b Harmanpreet 5(7)

OUT! Superb awareness by Harmanpreet! Rumana stepped out of her crease for a second after hitting the ball towards deep midwicket, and the experienced campaigner has to walk back with her side still needing 2 off 1 ball! BAN 111/7 Rumana run out 23(22)

BANGLADESH WIN BY THREE WICKETS! Jahanara Alam guides the ball towards deep midwicket, and comes back for a second run! Bangladesh thus ends India's domination of the Asia Cup! And we have a pitch invasion at the oval!

After 20 overs,Bangladesh Women 113/7 ( Jahanara Alam 2 , Salma Khatun (C) 0) Harmanpeet bowls the final over, with the over summing up the thriller of a final that this turned out to be! Two singles and a boundary are collected off the first three balls. Sanjida holes out to long on while trying to finish off in style. Rumana is run-out thanks to some carelessness in the fifth delivery. Jahanara Alam though, finishes off in style for the Bangladeshis with a well-timed heave towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second run. The fielder in the deep collected the ball cleanly, but the throw was not well-directed.

Another victory for the ages for Bangladesh at this venue, having beaten Kenya in the ICC Trophy final in 1997 to seal their qualification for the 1999 World Cup. The Bangladeshi fans are ecstatic, and invade the pitch in celebration!

Oh what a game. Salma Khatun, who has been captain for so long, emotional at the end. You have got to say, the braver team, if not the better team, won. Bangladesh played with real belief, a big shift in mentality for a hitherto minnow. A big wake up call for India, their T20 form leaves a lot to be desired in the last few months.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian captain : We had to control our nerves. We had to bat the situation, and play to our skills. It was not a decent total, but still we fought till the end.

Salma Khatun, Bangladesh captain : I feel very happy about winning the Asia Cup for the first time. We had some confidence, having beaten in India in the first match. They had a lot to lose, and we had a lot to achieve. Thank you to all the Bangladeshi supporters. Our first match was not that good, but we made a fine comeback after that.

It was a pleasure bringing you all the updates and action from the finals of the Women's Asia Cup. Bangladesh ending six-time winners India's hegemony as they become just the second team to lift the title. The game was worthy off the final, going down to the last ball. A new competition for India's women, always a good sign that. Time for us to say goodbye and thank you for your company.

TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss, and opt to field first in the final.

OUT! And Bangladesh get the early breakthrough that they were looking for! Mithali runs the ball down to third man, and comes back for a risky third run, although Smriti's bat is nowhere close to the crease when the keeper whips the bails off. The on-field umpire decides to go upstairs for confirmation, and the result was always going to be in favour of the fielding side. IND 11/1

BOWLED EM! Alam strikes in her very first over! Fuller delivery from the medium-pacer, and Deepti drags this onto her off-stump after a deflection off her thigh while looking to heave this towards the leg side. IND 26/2

OUT ! HUGE WICKET FOR BANGLADESH! India in serious trouble right now! Mithali looks for an agricultural shot, gets a leading edge and offers a simple catch to mid-off as India lose their third wicket, and a very important one nonetheless. IND 28/3

OUT ! Anuja Patil's adjudged out for OBSTRUCTING THE FIELD! Patil's sent back by Harmanpreet while looking for a single, and runs across the wicket, blocking the path of the ball. The Bangladeshi fielders appeal for the same, with the umpire going upstairs while giving the soft signal 'not out'. The TV umpire though, decides that Patil's got to walk off, and India are four down now. IND 32/4

FOUR! First boundary for Veda! Goes for a lovely-looking square drive, steering the ball behind square on the off side. Some much-needed boundaries for India at this stage. IND 47/4

BOWLED EM! Veda shuffles to her right, looking to sweep the ball towards fine-leg. Just that she misses, and ends up getting her leg-stump rattled! Another major wicket for the Bangladeshis! IND 62/5

OUT! Another one bites the dust, and Harmanpreet is starting to run out of partners at this stage! Keeper-batter Taniya shuffles down the pitch, misses the ball completely, with her Bangladeshi counterpart breaking the stumps with ease. IND 72/6

OUT! That's two wickets in an over for Rumana, and this could very well turn out to be a match-defining one! Shikha looks to cut the ball, and gets a top-edge, with the keeper collecting a superb catch! IND 74/7

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries, and that's the half-century for the Indian skipper , taking 39 deliveries (seven fours) to get to the milestone! Harmanpeet decides to hit towards the other side of the wicket on this occasion, going inside-out over extra-cover on this occasion. IND 107/7

OUT ! Jhulan ends up getting dismissed after fumbling over whether to get to the non-striker's end or not. IND 107/8

OUT! Harmanpreet goes for a slog, but doesn't quite get the distance, as the fielder at square-leg collects it safely!

OUT! Finally a breakthrough for the Indians, as they end the dangerous-looking opening stand, with Poonam delivering for her captain in her very first over! Ayasha goes for a sweep, but ends up top-edging the ball, with Goswami taking a simple catch at short fine. BAN 35/1

OUT! Both Bangladeshi openers dismissed off back-to-back deliveries from Poonam! Sultana drives this straight into the hands of Mithali at cover BAN 35/2

OUT! Superb catch by Bhatia behind the stumps as Hoque's dismissed while trying to go for a sweep! What a day Poonam's having with the ball so far in the day! BAN 55/3

OUT! Wicket number four for Poonam! The umpires check for a possible no-ball as she bowls the full-toss rather high, but Nigar was also out of her crease at the same time, coming down the track and looking for a heave. Excellent running catch by Deepti at deep midwicket. Sliver of hope for India at this stage. End of an excellent counter-attacking knock by Nigar. BAN 83/4

OUT ! Sanjida tried finishing it off in style, but perishes! Veda takes a fine catch at long on! BAN 110/6 after 19.4 overs! Need 4 off 2 balls!

OUT! Superb awareness by Harmanpreet! Rumana stepped out of her crease for a second after hitting the ball towards deep midwicket, and the experienced campaigner has to walk back with her side still needing 2 off 1 ball! BAN 111/7

Bangladesh thus ends India's domination of the Asia Cup! And we have a pitch invasion at the oval!

BANGLADESH WIN BY THREE WICKETS! Jahanara Alam guides the ball towards deep midwicket, and comes back for a second run!

Bangladesh vs India LIVE cricket score, Women's Asia Cup T20 final, latest update: Harmanpeet bowls the final over, with the over summing up the thriller of a final that this turned out to be! Two singles and a boundary are collected off the first three balls. Sanjida holes out to long on while trying to finish off in style. Rumana is run-out thanks to some carelessness in the fifth delivery. Jahanara Alam though, finishes off in style for the Bangladeshis with a well-timed heave towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second run. The fielder in the deep collected the ball cleanly, but the throw was not well-directed.

Preview: Bangladesh outclassed hosts Malaysia by 70 runs in their final league tie to set their date with six-time champions India in the summit clash of the women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, India dished out a clinical performance to hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and enter their seventh straight final.

Going in to the final, India will be wary of Bangladesh's prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title.

Against the Pakistanis, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a rather easy outing barring the tricky chase that saw them lose two wickets with just five runs on the board.

Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort.

In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky note.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun a web around the Pakistanis with three wickets, and was well assisted by the other Indian bowlers who stuck to a disciplined effort.

During their chase, India got off to a forgettable start, losing former skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for ducks with the scoreboard ticking 5/2.

But thereafter the defending champions did not look back as the left-right combo of Smriti and Harmanpreet forged a brilliant 65-run third wicket stand to take the side within sniffing distance of victory.

Later in the day, Bangladesh rode on a collective batting effort to score 130/4 after electing to bat. In reply, the hosts could manage a paltry 60/9 in their 20 overs.

Teams:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun(c), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Jannatul Ferdus, Panna Ghosh, Sharmin Sultana, Lily Rani

India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mona Meshram

With inputs from IANS