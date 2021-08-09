Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Australia At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 09 August, 2021

09 August, 2021
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

122/8 (20.0 ov)

5th T20I
Australia

Australia

62/10 (13.4 ov)

Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs

Bangladesh Australia
122/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.1 62/10 (13.4 ov) - R/R 4.54

Match Ended

Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs

Adam Zampa - 4

Mitchell Swepson - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mitchell Swepson not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Saifuddin 3 0 12 3
Shakib Al Hasan 3.4 1 9 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 62/10 (13.4)

4 (4) R/R: 8

Adam Zampa 4(3)

Adam Zampa 4(3) S.R (133.33)

c Mahmudullah b Shakib Al Hasan

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20I at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Hosts seal series 4-1 after Aussies' collapse

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 9th, 2021
  • 21:33:29 IST

Toss report: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid to extend their dominance in the fifth Twenty20 international against Australia on Monday.

Bangladesh, who have already secured their first series win over Australia with an unbeatable 3-1 lead, made two changes from their defeat in the fourth game in Dhaka.

Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin come into the team.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, also made two changes, bringing back Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa for Andrew Tye and Josh Hazlewood, who were both rested.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 09, 2021 21:33:29 IST

Tags:

