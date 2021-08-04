Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Australia At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 04 August, 2021

04 August, 2021
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

121/7 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

123/5 (18.4 ov)

Bangladesh beat Australia by 5 wickets

Australia Bangladesh
121/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.05 123/5 (18.4 ov) - R/R 6.59

Nurul Hasan (W) - 22

Afif Hossain - 30

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Afif Hossain not out 37 31 5 1
Nurul Hasan (W) not out 22 21 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 3.4 0 21 1
Adam Zampa 4 0 24 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 67/5 (11.2)

56 (56) R/R: 7.63

Afif Hossain 30(23)

Mahedi Hasan 23(24) S.R (95.83)

st Matthew Wade b Adam Zampa

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers seal series with five-wicket win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 4th, 2021
  • 21:39:10 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The tourists, who lost their first ever T20 to Bangladesh on Tuesday, are unchanged in their bid to level the five-match series.

Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, retain the same team that beat Australia by 23 runs in the opener.

This is the first bilateral T20 series between the two sides. Australia have won all their four T20 matches played against Bangladesh in T20 World Cups.

Teams

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 21:39:10 IST

Tags:

