Highlights, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers seal series with five-wicket win

Toss update: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The tourists, who lost their first ever T20 to Bangladesh on Tuesday, are unchanged in their bid to level the five-match series.

Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, retain the same team that beat Australia by 23 runs in the opener.

This is the first bilateral T20 series between the two sides. Australia have won all their four T20 matches played against Bangladesh in T20 World Cups.

Teams

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

With inputs from AFP