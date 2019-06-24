Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs! Saifuddin completes the formality by rattling the stumps of Mujeeb. Afghanistan have been bowled out for 200. Bangladesh stay alive in the tournament.

Preview: Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh will look to inch closer to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they face an already-eliminated Afghanistan side on Monday.

The Tigers have had an up and down tournament so far, having beaten only South Africa and West Indies despite showcasing some spirited performances.

And without a doubt, all eyes will be on Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored 425 runs in five matches and sit second in the leading run-scorers’ list.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, went down fighting to favourites India on Saturday, as they failed to chase down a target of 225, falling short by 11 runs.

Their flexibility of the batting order remains a question, with the Afghans going down to 213 all out from 64-2.

Mohammad Nabi was the standout performer for the Afghans with the bat, scoring 52 runs. He, along with captain Gulbadin Naib, picked two wickets each on Saturday.

Full team squads:

Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here