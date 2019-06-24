-
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full cricket score: Mashrafe Mortaza and Co win by 62 runs
Date: Monday, 24 June, 2019 23:08 IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Match Ended
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
This over 47.0
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 1
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 49 (51)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 37 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 32 (8)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
5 ( 1.2 ) R/R: 3.75
Samiullah Shinwari 5(4)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0(4)
|
200/10 (47 over)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 (4) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Mohammad Saifuddin
Highlights
-
22:59 (IST)
-
22:50 (IST)
Shakib Al Hasan is the Man of the Match for his knock of 51 and bowling figures of 5/29
-
22:44 (IST)
OUT! Mujeeb b Saifuddin 0(4)
After 47 overs,Afghanistan 200/10 ( Samiullah Shinwari 49 , )
-
22:37 (IST)
Another wicket for the Fizz! A bit of a late appeal by Bangladesh players but there was a slight nick and Zadran has been given out. It was another cutter from the bowler and the extra bounce surprised Zadran as it took the edge to the keeper.
-
22:27 (IST)
The fight is almost over! Rashid was expected to chip in with some runs but he placed Mustafizur's cutter into the hands of the mid-off fielder, trying to pull from close to the body.
-
22:23 (IST)
Five-wicket haul for Shakib! Floated the ball outside off as Najibullah charged down for a lofted shot but failed to make the connect and Mushfiqur disturbed the stumps.
-
21:46 (IST)
Amateur running by Ikram! He was forced to return after running halfway down the track as there was no single. A direct-hit from short mid-wicket caught him short of the crease but he could have survived with a stretch of arm.
-
21:27 (IST)
Fourth wicket for Shakib! Asghar got hold of the slog-sweep shot but smashed it a little too well for his liking as it went straight to the fielder at deep square leg.
-
21:11 (IST)
Bowled and Nabi is gone for a duck. Shakib has changed the game in this over with two big wickets. It was an arm ball but Nabi was playing for turn. Got outfoxed as the ball hit the inside-edged and rattled the stumps.
-
21:09 (IST)
The plan to have close-in fielders has worked for Bangladesh. Shakib fired in a tossed up delivery on off tempting Naib into a shot as he played his drive straight to the short cover fielder.
-
20:41 (IST)
Stumped! May be it was the pressure of lack of runs or may be it was the delivery from Mosaddek which beat the outside edge. Shahidi was reaching to the pitch of the ball, missed the ball as it turned away for the keeper to whip off the bails.
-
20:05 (IST)
The change of bowling has worked for Bangladesh. Shakib breaks the partnership. Rahmat wanted to take the spinner on who bowled in a flatter one as his lofted shot is taken by the mid-on fielder.
-
18:54 (IST)
After 50 overs,Bangladesh 262/7 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 2 , )
Good end to the over as Naib finishes the innings with a wicket. He takes two wickets in his 10 overs, giving away 56 runs. Still, this a good score from Bangladesh. Played sensible cricket throughout the innings, without taking much risks. Afghanistan will find the chase tough.
-
18:51 (IST)
-
18:46 (IST)
-
18:34 (IST)
Short from Dawlat and Hossain pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Poor ball to start a new over.
-
18:18 (IST)
Looks to clear the mid-wicket boundary but doesn't get any timing on a slower ball. Hands a simple catch to the mid-wicket fielder.
-
17:27 (IST)
-
17:14 (IST)
Shakib goes back to the pavilion after making 51. Mujeeb's carrom ball does the trick as Shakib, playing for a conventional turn, gets trapped in front of the wicket. He doesn't stay back to review the call. He knows he is gone for sure.
-
16:15 (IST)
BALL!
-
15:33 (IST)
-
14:50 (IST)
Pitch report: "We saw a lot of turn here for Afghanistan against India. The spinners of Afghanistan used all the variations and because it's the same pitch you would expect the same if they hit the right length," says Ian Bishop.
-
14:47 (IST)
Playing XI for Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
-
14:45 (IST)
Playing XI for Afghanistan:
Gulbadin Naib (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
-
14:41 (IST)
Toss update
Afghanistan win the toss and elect to bowl first.
-
14:36 (IST)
Toss delayed
News coming in from the stadium that the toss is delayed by 10 minutes due to wet outfield.
Bangladesh stay alive in the World Cup with a big win over Afghanistan! And the credit for the win largely belongs to Shakib Al Hasan. Others also pitched in with runs and wicket, especially Msuhfiqur Rahim's 83 helped Bangladesh reach 262 on a difficult pitch batting first. But Shakib will dominate the headlines tomorrow. He continued his good form with the bat as he scored 51 and then returned to take five wickets. Second player to do so in a World Cup match after Yuvraj Singh.
We have a great game coming up tomorrow. England will face arch-rivals Australia. So, it's time for us to leave. Good night!
Mortaza: The crowd has been fantastic. He (Shakib) has been fantastic throughout the tournament. He has been phenomenal. The partnership between Mushy and Shakib was important, as the track wasn't easy to bat on. Tamim batted well in the top order. We still have a week's time so hopefully he (Mahmudullah) will be fit by then.
Gulabdin Naib, Afghanistan captain: Today we were not good in the field and we gave away 30-40 runs. The wicket was slow but got easy to bat on in second innings. But all the credit to Shakib. The plan to send Ikram ahead of Najibullah was to keep the scoreboard ticking. We wanted to hold him back because he is a good hitter. We have done a lot of good things in the tournament. To do well in such a tournament, you need to prepare well.
Shakib: It's been great throughout this World Cup. We started well so the fans have been behind us. I think the five wickets gave me more pleasure. I had to work really hard for the fifty. Mushfiq played an important knock, without him we wouldn't have got to 262. We knew it was going to be tough with their three spinners, so it needed a team effort. I did work really hard before the tournament, I was well prepared.
After 47 overs,Afghanistan 200/10 ( Samiullah Shinwari 49 , )
FOUR! Shinwari drilled the fuller delivery down the ground. Shakib put in a dive but failed to cut off the boundary
After 46 overs,Afghanistan 195/9 ( Samiullah Shinwari 44 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0)
Mustafizur rolled his fingers on the ball for another cutter and the extra bounce surprised Zadran as the faint edge was taken by the keeper. Bangladesh one wicket away from a win. 68 more needed in last four overs.
After 45 overs,Afghanistan 194/8 ( Samiullah Shinwari 43 , Dawlat Zadran 0)
Three from the over and Shakib is done for the day and what an outing it has been for Bangladesh's super hero. He finishes with figures of 10-1-29-5. 69 in 30 required.
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul in World Cup. He also becomes the second cricketer overall after Yuvraj Singh to score a fifty and take a five-for (In 50-over World Cup) in a World Cup match.
What a champion Shakib has been for Bangladesh!
After 44 overs,Afghanistan 191/8 ( Samiullah Shinwari 40 , Dawlat Zadran 0)
Bangladesh are now just two wickets away from a win. Mustafizur got the wicket of Rashid Khan immediately after his return to the attack. He played his pull shot straight to mid-on fielder. He was deceived by the lack of pace. Dawlat Zadran is the new batsman. 72 in 36 needed.
After 43 overs,Afghanistan 189/7 ( Samiullah Shinwari 39 , Rashid Khan 1)
Five-wicket haul for Shakib and he has helped Bangladesh break the dangerous partnership. Najibullah failed to connect to the outside off tossed up delivery after sauntering out and Mushfiqur whipped off the bails. Shakib is the first player after Yuvraj Singh in 2011 to score a fifty and take a five-for in a World Cup match. 74 in 42 needed.
Samiullah Shinwari has an excellent record against Bangladesh and Najibullah Zadran has had a decent World Cup with the bat. Also there is Rashid to come. So, I am sure Mortaza and company hasn't become complacent yet. Shakib's overs will be the be the key.
After 42 overs,Afghanistan 184/6 ( Samiullah Shinwari 36 , Najibullah Zadran 22)
Fifty partnership up for Shinwari and Najibullah and it has come in good time, just 39 deliveries. Seven off this over. 79 in 48 needed.
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 200/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 64 , Mahmudullah 22)
Shakib's figures has taken some beating in this over with 11 of it. Shinwari finished the over with a maximum. Used his fast hands to hit through the line as the last ball went over long-off. 86 in 54 required.
SIX! Brutal shot! Tossed up delivery by Shkaib has been blasted over long-off by Shinwari for a maximum
After 40 overs,Afghanistan 166/6 ( Samiullah Shinwari 27 , Najibullah Zadran 13)
Mosaddek has been taken out of attack after just one over. Saifuddin given the ball for his sixth over. Six from it. We are now into the final powerplay. 97 needed in 60 balls.
After 39 overs,Afghanistan 160/6 ( Samiullah Shinwari 24 , Najibullah Zadran 11)
Four to start off the over as Shinwari crashed the outside off ball past backward point. Both batsmen are scoring at a good rate. 103 in 66 now required
FOUR! Short ball, outside off by Mustafizur and Shinwari slashes that to the fence past backward point
After 38 overs,Afghanistan 154/6 ( Samiullah Shinwari 19 , Najibullah Zadran 10)
Seven off the over as Mosaddek returns into attack. A glorious cover drive four for Najibullah as well who shimmied down to thrash the fuller delivery to the fence.
FOUR! Great flair in the shot. Najibullah sauntered out to get to the pitch of the ball and crashed it to deep extra cover
After 37 overs,Afghanistan 147/6 ( Samiullah Shinwari 17 , Najibullah Zadran 5)
Mustafizur continues. Six off the over. 116 more needed by Afghanistan and they have four wickets in hand but the required rate is almost 9.
After 36 overs,Afghanistan 141/6 ( Samiullah Shinwari 13 , Najibullah Zadran 4)
Eventful over with Ikram getting run out on first ball on return of Hasan to attack. There was an appeal for lbw against Shinwari as Ikram ran halfway down the ground. He was forced to return back with no single on offer as the direct hit from short mid caught him short of the crease. Ikram could have survived but he never stretched the arm to reach the crease. Two fours came later in the over. One for Shinwari and new batsman Najibullah Zadran, who looks positive from the start.
FOUR! Intent shown by Najibullah Zadran. He comes out of the crease to smash the ball over mid-off for a boundary
FOUR! Paddle sweep from Shenwari off Hasan to beat the short fine leg fielder to add a boundary
After 35 overs,Afghanistan 132/5 ( Samiullah Shinwari 8 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 11)
Mustafizur Rahman is back into attack and the uncanny bowler is the right customer for this moment. Seven off the over including a four on last ball for Ali Khil. The outside edge ran past the keeper after the batsman opened the face of the bat late.
FOUR! Ali Khil opened the face of the bat late to guide the ball past the keeper to the third man fence
After 34 overs,Afghanistan 125/5 ( Samiullah Shinwari 7 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 6)
Mortaza continues from the other end and that thing has not gone down well with the commentators. Afghanistan have two new batsmen and not attacking them right now is a poor decision. Seven from this over.
After 33 overs,Afghanistan 119/5 ( Samiullah Shinwari 6 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 1)
What a day for Shakib. Scored a fifty in first innings, crossed 1000-run mark in World Cups and has now got four wickets in the match. Tossed up the ball to Asghar who placed his slog-sweep into the hands of deep square leg fielder. Can Shakib take a five-for? Let's see. Ikram Ali Khil is the new batsman. Two off the over.
After 32 overs,Afghanistan 117/4 ( Asghar Afghan 20 , Samiullah Shinwari 5)
Mortaza brings himself back into the attack to replace Saifuddin. Four off the over including a double after a throw hits the wicket and runs for an over throw.
After 31 overs,Afghanistan 113/4 ( Asghar Afghan 17 , Samiullah Shinwari 4)
The wickets have put a temporary break on the run rate here and we are not surprised. Two off the over.
Shakib Al Hasan with the bat, Shakib Al Hasan with the ball – by far, the southpaw has been the most valuable player of this World Cup. Thanks to his all-round heroics, he has almost single-handedly kept Bangladesh's semi-final hopes alive. By getting rid of Naib and Nabi in that over, Shakib has more or less secured two points for his team from this do or die fixture. Afghanistan batsmen seem to have no clue of how to tackle his left-arm spin.
After 30 overs,Afghanistan 111/4 ( Asghar Afghan 16 , Samiullah Shinwari 3)
Saifuddin completes his fifth over, giving away five runs including a leg bye. Asghar and Shinwari have a mountain to climb. Required rate is over 7.5.
After 29 overs,Afghanistan 106/4 ( Asghar Afghan 13 , Samiullah Shinwari 2)
The game changing over. Shakib has kind of almost killed the Afghan chase with two big wickets in the same over. Got Naib caught at short cover, three short of his fifty, with a tossed up delivery on off and then clean bowled Nabi with an arm ball. Nabi was outfoxed into playing for spin leaving a gap between bat and pad. Samiullah Shinwari is the new batsman. Still, you should never say never and Afghans would try to give their best.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs! Saifuddin completes the formality by rattling the stumps of Mujeeb. Afghanistan have been bowled out for 200. Bangladesh stay alive in the tournament.
Preview: Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh will look to inch closer to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they face an already-eliminated Afghanistan side on Monday.
The Tigers have had an up and down tournament so far, having beaten only South Africa and West Indies despite showcasing some spirited performances.
And without a doubt, all eyes will be on Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored 425 runs in five matches and sit second in the leading run-scorers’ list.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, went down fighting to favourites India on Saturday, as they failed to chase down a target of 225, falling short by 11 runs.
Their flexibility of the batting order remains a question, with the Afghans going down to 213 all out from 64-2.
Mohammad Nabi was the standout performer for the Afghans with the bat, scoring 52 runs. He, along with captain Gulbadin Naib, picked two wickets each on Saturday.
Full team squads:
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
