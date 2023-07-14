Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Sylhet: BAN win by two wickets

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 14 July, 2023

14 July, 2023
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

154/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

157/8 (19.5 ov)

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 2 wickets

Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against Afghanistan on Friday.

Preview: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in a two-match T20I series that starts in Sylhet on Friday.

Bangladesh will be looking to return to winning ways after losing the ODI series with a 2-1 scoreline.

For Bangladesh, Towhid Hriday was one of the silver linings after he scored a fifty in the first ODI, and he would be looking to carry on that sort of form with the bat in the T20Is.

As far as the pace attack is concerned, the onus will rely on Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, both of them have been dependable so far.

For Afghanistan, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will all but open the batting.

Mohammad Shahzad, who last played a T20I in 2021, is back in the Afghanistan squad but it remains to be seen if he gets a chance.

 

Published on: July 14, 2023 17:42:09 IST

