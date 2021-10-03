Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 30 September, 2021

30 September, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

377/8 (145.0 ov)

135/3 (37.0 ov)

One-off Test
Australia Women

Australia Women

241/9 (96.4 ov)

36/2 (15.0 ov)

Australia Women drew with India Women

India Women Australia Women
377/8 (145.0 ov) - R/R 2.6 241/9 (96.4 ov) - R/R 2.49
135/3 (37.0 ov) - R/R 3.65 36/2 (15.0 ov) - R/R 2.4

Match Ended

Australia Women drew with India Women

Meg Lanning (C) - 6

Ellyse Perry - 1

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Meg Lanning (C) not out 17 43 2 0
Ellyse Perry not out 1 14 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pooja Vastrakar 5 1 13 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 28/2 (9.5)

8 (8) R/R: 1.54

Ellyse Perry 1(14)

Beth Mooney 11(28) S.R (39.28)

c Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Pooja Vastrakar
Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, Full cricket Score: Mithali and Co's day-night debut ends in a draw

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, Full cricket Score: Mithali and Co's day-night debut ends in a draw

17:04 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the pink-ball Test between Australia and India at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, a game that turned out to be a memorable one with Smriti Mandhana cracking her maiden Test ton with a dazzling 127, Jhulan Goswami once again showing age is just a number with another standout effort with the ball. And credit to Ellyse Perry too for her fighting 68 not out today that helped the Aussies avoid the follow-one — which could have made the task of pulling off a victory easier for the visitors.

We have a three day break in the ongoing series before the two teams lock horns in the first of the three T20Is on Thursday at the same venue. They will of course be missing the veteran duo of Raj and Goswami as Harmanpreet Kaur takes over the reigns of the team for the shortest format. With the series at 6-4 in favour of the hosts, the Indians will be hoping to turn things around in the T20Is to try and secure a win in the multi-format series.

For now, it's time for us to bid you all goodbye!

16:59 (IST)

India can certainly hold their heads high

16:58 (IST)

The two legends having a chat at the end of the game

16:56 (IST)

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: I think without the weather, we definitely would have got a result. Tough little session for us there in the backend. India played really well and put us on the back foot. They ran in hard and gave their all

16:55 (IST)

Mithali Raj, India skipper: Overall the team played very well in this format. Lost a lot of overs due to rain, but we tried to make a game out of the two days that we have. Jhulan has always been my best bowler for so many years, and we got to see why. We do have couple of young seamers who did well in the one-dayers, and I thought of playing them. I was impressed with Yastika and Richa in this series. I’m sure she’ll (Harmanpreet) take the field in the T20 format.

16:54 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana is the Player of the Match for her 127 in the first innings!

Mandhana: I haven’t still got time yet to rank it yet, but definitely top three (the first innings ton) as it was the first time we’re playing a day-night Test. I think that was the most sleepless night I ever had (after Day 1). Definitely happy I passed the 80-90 mark and got to three-figure mark. Definitely Test cricket is the top-most as a player. We don’t have much time this series. Just three days now. I had a slight hit out today in T20 fashion.

16:44 (IST)

After 15 overs,Australia Women 36/2 ( Meg Lanning (C) 17 , Ellyse Perry 1)


Maiden for Gayakwad, with the umpire calling for drinks at the end of the over. And the two captains decide to shake hands as the landmark pink-ball Test ends in a draw.

Lanning had started walking towards Raj as soon as the umpire signalled drinks at the end of the over, and after a brief chat, the two decided there's no point playing out the remaining 17 overs any further.

End of what turned out to be quite the memorable pink-ball debut for Team India, one that they dominated for the most part both with bat and ball. Mithali and Co will certainly return to their hotel thinking they could've collected all four points on offer if weather hadn't played spoilsport in the first two days.

16:39 (IST)

After 14 overs,Australia Women 36/2 ( Meg Lanning (C) 17 , Ellyse Perry 1)


Vastrakar continues from the other end. Collects her first maiden as Lanning blocks her way through. The Aussie skipper cuts in the last delivery, but is intercepted at point.

16:32 (IST)

After 13 overs,Australia Women 36/2 ( Meg Lanning (C) 17 , Ellyse Perry 1)


Spin brought into play for the first time with Rajeshwari Gayakwad replacing Goswami. Loud LBW appeal against Perry first ball, but the umpire shakes his head. Perhaps impact outside off? Pez gets off the mark with a single off the third ball. Lanning runs the ball towards midwicket for a solitary run two balls later. Two from the over.

16:29 (IST)

After 12 overs,Australia Women 34/2 ( Meg Lanning (C) 16 , Ellyse Perry 0)


FOUR! Lanning collects an easy boundary on offer, pulling a short ball from Vastrakar in front of square towards the vacant midwicket fence. Four off the over. Perry yet to get off the mark, with another 20 overs left to be bowled today.

Highlights

16:54 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana is the Player of the Match for her 127 in the first innings!

Mandhana: I haven’t still got time yet to rank it yet, but definitely top three (the first innings ton) as it was the first time we’re playing a day-night Test. I think that was the most sleepless night I ever had (after Day 1). Definitely happy I passed the 80-90 mark and got to three-figure mark. Definitely Test cricket is the top-most as a player. We don’t have much time this series. Just three days now. I had a slight hit out today in T20 fashion.
16:20 (IST)

OUT! The short-ball strategy works for Vastrakar as Mooney holes out to Gayakwad at deep backward square leg after getting a thick top-edge off a pull. AUS 28/2

Mooney c Gayakwad b Vastrakar 11(28)
15:50 (IST)

BOWLED! Goswami's experience once again pays off for the Indians! Healy departs after chopping a length ball onto her stumps while looking for a cut. The veteran seamer draws first blood! AUS 8/1

Healy b Goswami 6(5)
15:30 (IST)

After 37 overs,India Women 135/3 ( Punam Raut 41 , Deepti Sharma 3)


Five off Gardner’s 10th over, including a boundary to Raut in the third delivery as she skips down the track and smacks towards long on, where McGrath gets her hand on the ball but is unable to prevent the boundary. And India have finally declared their innings, with Punam remaining unbeaten nine short of her fifty.


Australia have been set a target of 271 with another hour-and-a-half left in the day’s play aside from the 30-minute extension.
15:15 (IST)

OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Georgia Wareham as she traps Shafali Verma LBW, the opener's innings finally coming to an end. Partnership broken just when it was about to touch the fifty mark. IND 122/3
 

Verma LBW Wareham 52(91)
14:44 (IST)

After 30 overs,India Women 106/2 ( Shafali Verma 51 , Punam Raut 16)


FOUR! Shafali Verma brings up her third Test half-century in style with a slap down the ground off Molineux! She gets to the milestone in 86 deliveries, collecting six boundaries along the way.

And that will be Tea on the final day of the pink-ball Test! India end the session with a lead of 242, and it remains to be seen if Mithali declares during the interval.
14:09 (IST)

BOWLED! Bhatia's completely beaten this time by a delivery that straightens after pitching along middle and leg, brushing her pad before hitting timber. Bhatia's promotion doesn't quite work for the Indians as she departs for 12. After the terrific grab earlier, Gardner causes another dismissal, this time with the ball in hand IND 74/2

Bhatia b Gardner 3(12)
13:58 (IST)

OUT! Gardner finally grabs one after a couple of missed chances earlier, as Mandhana's dismissed while looking for a big hit off Molineux! Superb effort on Gardner's part, timing her diving accordingly to grab this low catch. IND 70/1

Mandhana c Gardner b Molineux 31(48)
13:38 (IST)

After 14 overs,India Women 51/0 ( Shafali Verma 26 , Smriti Mandhana 20)


The boundaries continue to flow for the Indians as Verma begins Campbell’s third over, driving past mid off with superb timing as she joins Mandhana in the 20s. Good response from Campbell after the boundary though, firing a lot of short balls at the diminutive opener to keep her on the back foot for the next four balls. Verma, though, has the last laugh in the final delivery, slapping the short ball towards midwicket to bring up the fifty stand with Mandhana!
12:01 (IST)

OUT! Deepti strikes just before dinner, beating Brown with an arm ball to trap her plumb in front of middle as Australia lose their ninth wicket. AUS 240/9

Brown LBW Deepti 8(18)
11:37 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar removes Wareham, nice fullish outswinger and that takes the outside edge and carries to the keeper. Australia lose their eighth wicket. Wareham c Bhatia b Vastrakar 2(11) 
11:24 (IST)

OUT! Lovely delivery from Meghna, movement in air, inswing that dones in Molineux, caught on front foot. Seventh wicket down for Australia and they still trail by 157. They are in big trouble here. Molineux lbw b Meghna Singh 2(14)
11:04 (IST)

OUT! Meghna removes Sutherland to pick up her maiden Test wicket. Lovely delivery, on good length and swung late, drawing batter forward, kissed the outside  edge and to the keeper. Sutherland c Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3(20) 
10:39 (IST)

OUT! Gardner is gone as Deepti picks up her first wicket. Flight given, Gardner wanted to dispatch it over the mid off fielder but could not connect well and caught by Mithali at mid off. Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma 51(86)
10:24 (IST)

After 75 overs,Australia Women 191/4 ( Ellyse Perry 53 , Ashleigh Gardner 35)

Meghna continues. Loose ball first up, short one and directed down leg side, Perry pulls it for a boundary. Flicks one bowled on legs for four runs to bring up her fifty. Fine knock this has been from the Aussie all-rounder. Australia Women trail by 186 runs.

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the fourth day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 3 report: The third day of the one-off Test match being played in Gold Coast between Australia and India was dominated by the visitors. A solid performance was put up the batters as they declared the first innings on 377/8, with Smriti Mandhana (127) top-scoring for them while Deepti Sharma struck an impressive 66.

Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her India counterpart Mithali Raj pose at the Metricon Stadium ahead of the one-off pink-ball Test. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

After a good show from the batters, it was time for the bowlers to shine and Jhulan Goswami led the charge. She cleaned up Beth Mooney (4) early on and then returned to pick up the wicket of other Australian opener Alyssa Healy (29).

Pooja Vastrakar then removed the Australian captain Meg Lanning (38) with a terrific inswinger. However, the replays showed that there was a big inside edge on to the pads. But in real time, the umpire could not spot it and she was adjudged out LBW. That sparked a debate for the need of DRS in women's games as well.

Vastrakar did not stop there and came back to remove Tahlia McGrath (28). Australia at this stage were struggling to get going at 119/4. Then Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner formed a little partnership till the end of the day to steady the ship for hosts.

Perry and Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.

Australia currently trail by 234 runs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).

Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 03, 2021 17:10:25 IST

