Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, Full cricket Score: Mithali and Co's day-night debut ends in a draw

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the pink-ball Test between Australia and India at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, a game that turned out to be a memorable one with Smriti Mandhana cracking her maiden Test ton with a dazzling 127, Jhulan Goswami once again showing age is just a number with another standout effort with the ball. And credit to Ellyse Perry too for her fighting 68 not out today that helped the Aussies avoid the follow-one — which could have made the task of pulling off a victory easier for the visitors.

We have a three day break in the ongoing series before the two teams lock horns in the first of the three T20Is on Thursday at the same venue. They will of course be missing the veteran duo of Raj and Goswami as Harmanpreet Kaur takes over the reigns of the team for the shortest format. With the series at 6-4 in favour of the hosts, the Indians will be hoping to turn things around in the T20Is to try and secure a win in the multi-format series.

For now, it's time for us to bid you all goodbye!