Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 30 September, 2021

30 September, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Stumps
India Women

India Women

377/8 (145.0 ov)

One-off Test
Australia Women

Australia Women

143/4 (60.0 ov)

Live Blog
India Women Australia Women
377/8 (145.0 ov) - R/R 2.6 143/4 (60.0 ov) - R/R 2.38

Stumps

Australia Women trail by 234 runs

Ellyse Perry - 11

Ashleigh Gardner - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ellyse Perry Batting 27 98 3 0
Ashleigh Gardner Batting 13 34 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 14 3 27 2
Pooja Vastrakar 16 6 31 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 119/4 (49.4)

24 (24) R/R: 2.32

Ellyse Perry 11(28)

Tahlia McGrath 28(68) S.R (41.17)

c Smriti Mandhana b Pooja Vastrakar
Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test Day 3, Full cricket Score: Hosts 143/4 at stumps

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test Day 3, Full cricket Score: Hosts 143/4 at stumps

17:46 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 3 of the pink-ball Test between Australia and India. For the first time since Thursday, rain hasn’t made a single appearance across the three sessions today, resulting in the first full days’ play, with India finishing on a formidable total of 377/8 before restricting Australia to 143/4. However, with just three sessions left in the game and Perry standing strong on 27, draw seems the inevitable conclusion for now. The only way India can enforce a result from here is to get both overnight batters out early, wrap the innings up quickly and then hope for another sub-par batting performance from the hosts.

Wishful thinking one could say, considering this is the same team that was on a 26-ODI winning streak recently, and is virtually unbeatable on home soil. Still, one can never quite rule out a miracle in this sport.

Full Scorecard
17:40 (IST)

Perry stands between India and victory tomorrow

Full Scorecard
17:39 (IST)

With just three sessions left, seems very likely
 

Full Scorecard
17:33 (IST)

After 60 overs,Australia Women 143/4 ( Ellyse Perry 27 , Ashleigh Gardner 13)


Vastrakar returns for what could be the final over of the day with the 30-minute extension after the official close of play nearly over. Gardner collects her first boundary with an outside edge in the fourth delivery, the ball staying low, beating slip and running all the way to deep third.

Five off the over, with the umpire signalling STUMPS on Day 3

Full Scorecard
17:29 (IST)

After 59 overs,Australia Women 138/4 ( Ellyse Perry 26 , Ashleigh Gardner 9)

Sloppy work by Mandhana at extra cover as the ball slips through between her hands after a drive by Gardner, allowing her to come back for a second. Two from the over.

Full Scorecard
17:26 (IST)

After 58 overs,Australia Women 136/4 ( Ellyse Perry 26 , Ashleigh Gardner 7)


Brace to Gardner at the start of the over as she flicks a full toss from Meghna towards deep square leg, and follows it up with a single next ball. Dot off each of the next four deliveries, with another five overs left after this.

Full Scorecard
17:20 (IST)

After 57 overs,Australia Women 133/4 ( Ellyse Perry 26 , Ashleigh Gardner 4)


No change from Goswami’s end as Mithali looks to keep her running from one end. Tidy over from the veteran seamer with just the one coming off it, Gardner collecting a single in the second delivery.

Full Scorecard
17:15 (IST)

After 56 overs,Australia Women 132/4 ( Ellyse Perry 26 , Ashleigh Gardner 3)


One seamer replaces another, as Meghna returns in place of Vastrakar. Starts off with a beauty that narrowly misses Gardner’s outside edge. Risky single collected by Gardner in the fourth delivery after working the ball towards mid on, with Mithali missing out on a direct hit that could’ve had the batter in trouble. Just the one from the over.

Full Scorecard
17:11 (IST)

After 55 overs,Australia Women 131/4 ( Ellyse Perry 26 , Ashleigh Gardner 2)


Some more work done on the ball as Mithali once again carries it to the umpire before the start of this over. Just a quick snip of the scissors is all. Goswami, meanwhile, collects her third maiden.

Full Scorecard
17:08 (IST)

After 54 overs,Australia Women 131/4 ( Ellyse Perry 26 , Ashleigh Gardner 2)


Vastrakar continues, and looks like it will be seam from both ends for the remainder of the session. One off the over, with Perry collecting a single off the first delivery.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:43 (IST)

OUT! Sliced straight to Smriti at point, has McGrath as Vastrakar collects her second wicket! Pressure was starting to build on the all-rounder with all the dot deliveries, and she pounced on a wide one from the seamer, only failing to get enough elevation and power to clear the fielder. AUS 119/4

McGrath c Mandhana b Vastrakar 28(68)
15:35 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar gets rid of the well-set Australian captain Lanning, successfully appealing for leg-before with a length delivery. Huge wicket for the Indians as they snap the momentum that was starting to build with the steady third-wicket stand. Replays however, show Lanning was hard-done by, with an inside-edge somehow escaping the umpire's attention. Another reminder of how much the two sides would be missing DRS in this landmark fixture. AUS 80/3

Lanning LBW Vastrakar 38(78)
14:37 (IST)

OUT! Goswami with the breakthrough! Makes an instant impact after Mithali brings her back shortly before tea as she gets the in-form Aussie keeper-bat caught-behind. Beautifully set up by the senior pacer as she bowled a couple of short deliveries along with an inswinger earlier in the over, before catching Healy off-guard with a fuller delivery that nips away slightly. Caught the batter in two minds, and got the reward in the end. AUS 63/2

Healy c Bhatia b Goswami 29(66)
13:32 (IST)

BOWLED! Goswami had been building pressure from the outset, and her discipline pays dividends as Mooney getting beaten, with the ball clipping the top of her leg stump as India get the early breakthrough! AUS 14/1

Mooney b Goswami 4(16)
12:48 (IST)

OUT! Stella Campbell strikes again, as Deepti Sharma departs after a well-made 66, her highest Test score. Deepti was looking to hit every ball out of the park in this over, having collected a boundary off each of the first two balls, but is surprised by one that stays a touch low while attemping a pull, and is adjudged LBW in the end. Turns out to be a lucky dismissal for the Aussies as the ball was pitching outside leg, though there was little Deepti could've done to overturn it with no DRS available. IND 369/8

Deepti LBW Campbell 66((167)
12:02 (IST)

OUT! Perry removes Vastrakar at the stroke of dinner on Day 3, as Beth Mooney grabs a screamer at second slip! Will come as a massive relief for the Aussies after plenty of catches had earlier been put down in that region.

India head to dinner on a solid score of 359/7 after 142.3 overs with Deepti Sharma still batting on 58

Vastrakar c Mooney b Perry 13(48)
11:43 (IST)

Fifty for Deepti Sharma! Her second half-century in as many matches in the Test format, having scored 54 on debut in England earlier this year. Brings up the milestone with a single off Wareham, taking 148 deliveries and having collected five boundaries along the way. IND 348/6
11:02 (IST)

OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Stella Campbell as Bhatia is caught-behind for 22. End of what was turning out to be a resilient sixth-wicket stand between Bhatia and Deepti. IND 319/6

Bhatia c Healy b Campbell 22(75)

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 2 report: Smriti Mandhana continued from where she left off on the opening day as she became the first Indian in seven years to score a Test century in women's cricket, before rain made its way back to the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast to wash out a majority of overs on the second day of the pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80 overnight, brought up her maiden Test ton with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the afternoon session on the second day, taking 170 deliveries to get there.

The left-handed Indian opener had been on the offensive from the very start of her innings, and by the time she departed for 127 after having cracked 22 fours and a six, India were in a solid position looking at the possibility of posting a challenging first innings total in the range of 350-400.

Australia captain Meg Lanning (L) and India's skipper Mithali Raj (R) before the pink-ball Test. Image: Twitter/CricketComAu

Australia captain Meg Lanning (L) and India's skipper Mithali Raj (R) before the pink-ball Test. Image: Twitter/CricketComAu

Australia, however, did claw back after her departure. Punam Raut made headlines as she decided to walk on her own towards the Indian dugout after the umpire turned down Sophie Molineux' appeal for caught-behind. Perry got her first wicket of the multi-format series when Yastika Bhatia, batting at No 5, holed out to Beth Mooney, while skipper Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Deepti Sharma.

By the time the weather decided to play spoilsport for a second day running, India were 276/5 with Deepti batting on 12 in the company of wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia, who was yet to get off the mark.

Updated Date: October 02, 2021 17:52:25 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Hemlata Kala backs Mithali Raj-led side to shine in historic pink-ball Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hemlata Kala backs Mithali Raj-led side to shine in historic pink-ball Test

The India women's cricket team is set to make their pink-ball debut in the upcoming tour of Australia, and former chief selector Hemlata Kala believes the team certainly can come out on top against the mighty Aussies.

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV

India take on Australia in the second of the three one-day internationals in Mackay, Queensland. Know all the details related to the 2nd India vs Australia ODI here.

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV

India take on Australia in the first of the three one-day internationals in Mackay, Queensland, with an eye on the Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year