Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 10 October, 2021

10 October, 2021
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia Women

149/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India Women

135/6 (20.0 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 14 runs

Live Blog
Australia Women India Women
149/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45 135/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.75

Match Ended

Richa Ghosh (W) - 23

Deepti Sharma - 9

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Richa Ghosh (W) not out 23 11 2 2
Deepti Sharma not out 9 8 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Molineux 4 0 22 0
Nicola Carey 4 0 42 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 102/6 (17.1)

33 (33) R/R: 11.64

Harleen Deol 2(4) S.R (50)

run out (Georgia Wareham / Alyssa Healy)
Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I, Full cricket score: Aussies win by 14 runs, seal multi-format series 11-5

17:07 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India women's tour of Australia, with the team led by Mithali Raj in the ODIs and the one-off Test and by Harmanpreet Kaur in the T20Is putting up an admirable fight and taking a lot of positives from the tour despite ending on the losing side. We'll see as many as eight Indians in action in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) that starts in four days' time, and for the Aussies, their focus will be shifting to their preparation for the Ashes that's next in their list of international assignments.

Thank you for joining us in our live coverage of the third T20I. Time for us to bid you all good bye. But if you're looking for more cricketing action on Firstpost today, do follow our coverage of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings that will begin a couple of hours from now.

17:04 (IST)

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: We were looking forward to it today. We knew India will be coming back hard at us. I think the more we play long-format cricket the better it is for us. India really tested us, and full credit to them. I think Tahlia McGrath being the Player of the Series is great effort. I think there’s been a number of young players shining in this series. I’d like to thank Cricket Australia and the Queensland Government, and sending wishes back to Victoria and New South Wales as well.

17:04 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: Result wasn’t in our favour, but we’ve still good some very good players like Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh. Lot of positives we can take and we’re on the right track. We have shown our performance day by day, and that’s what we need as a team, and that’s what we’ve been doing in this tour. We should thank our support staff, they’ve always been there for us whenever we needed them. (On WBBL) I am very excited. Will definitely give by 100 percent. Its a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can get those games before international tournament, that will be great for us.

16:58 (IST)

Tahlia McGrath is the Player of the Match as well the Player of the Series


McGrath: It’s been an unreal series to be a part of. Really grateful to Cricket Australia and to the Queensland government. It was certainly a tough one, and I haven’t played T20 before. But batting is batting. Things are going really well at the moment. We’ve got a very special team and very talented all-rounders. I just keep playing my part. (On partnershp with Mooney) She’s been unreal for me this whole series and real awesome to bat with. She’s had an incredible series herself.

16:50 (IST)

After 20 overs,India Women 135/6 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 23 , Deepti Sharma 9)

AUSTRALIA WIN BY 14 RUNS! They also win the multi-format series 11-5 with a 2-0 victory in the T20I leg as India’s tour ends with back-to-back defeats!

Nicola Carey bowls out the final over, conceding a boundary to Deepti in the first ball followed by a dot and a single. Richa then collects back-to-back sixes with some fine striking, the second one an 80-m hit that almost hit the electronic advertising screen, before collecting a boundary off the last ball, with 21 runs coming off the final over of the innings.

16:46 (IST)

After 19 overs,India Women 114/6 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 7 , Deepti Sharma 4)

Sophie Molineux keeps things tight in her final over of the innings, conceding five in the penultimate over of the chase to leave Ghosh and Sharma with the near-impossible task of having to smash a six off each of the remaining six deliveries of the game to win.

16:44 (IST)

After 18 overs,India Women 109/6 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 5 , Deepti Sharma 2)

Deol’s run out at the start of Sutherland’s third over, making it increasingly difficult for the Indians. Keeper-bat Richa Ghosh collects her firs boundary with a scoop towards fine leg in the fourth delivery. Eight runs and a wicket from the over, with India needing 41 off 12 balls.

16:42 (IST)
OUT! The wickets continue to tumble as Harleen Deol, coming into the XI in place of Yastika Bhatia, getting run out while coming back for a risky second run thanks to a sharp throw from deep midwicket. IND 101/6

Deol run out (Wareham/Healy) 2(4)

16:39 (IST)

After 17 overs,India Women 101/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 0 , Harleen Deol 1)

Vastrakar gives India some hope with a boundary at the start of Carey’s third over, but that hope’s snuffed out the very next ball as Vastrakar’s bowled by a full delivery aimed at her leg stump. Six from the over along with the wicket. India need 49 off 18.

16:37 (IST)
OUT! Carey strikes once again, this time dismissing Pooja Vastrakar right after the all-rounder collected her first boundary, rattling her leg stump with a yorker-length delivery. IND 99/5

Vastrakar b Carey 5(3)

16:31 (IST)

OUT! Another fine catch by Lanning, as Harmanpreet departs not long after Mandhana's dismissal, getting caught while looking to clear extra cover. IND 95/4

Harmanpreet c Lanning b Sutherland 13(16)
16:26 (IST)

OUT! Mandhana departs not long after bringing up her half-century as Australia skipper Meg Lanning completes a fine catch near the extra cover region. Nicola Carey with the breakthrough in her second over! IND 92/3

Mandhana c Lanning b Carey 52(49)
16:21 (IST)

FIFTY up for Smriti Mandhana off 46 balls — her 14th half-century in T20Is — as she brings up the milestone with a boundary off Carey at the start of the 15th over! IND 90/2
16:08 (IST)

OUT! Rodrigues falls while looking for a maximum, as Wareham ends the solid-looking partnership for the second wicket. The Indian No 3 didn't get enough power on the slog after taking the aerial route over mid off, resulting in a simple catch for Vlaeminck. IND 60/2

Rodrigues c Vlaeminck b Wareham 23(26)
15:31 (IST)

OUT! Gardner draws first blood for the Aussies as India once again are off to a poor start. Shafali swivels around, looking to target the fine leg fence without accounting for the fielder standing inside the circle. IND 3/1

Verma c Vlaeminck b Gardner 1(3)
14:58 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet grabs a stunner at extra cover after Mooney skips down the crease and goes for an aerial drive as the left-handed opener departs after a well-made 61, with Gayakwad collecting her 2nd wicket in her final over. AUS 117/5

Mooney c Harmanpreet b Gayakwad 61(43)
14:46 (IST)

Fifty up for Beth Mooney, her 11th in T20Is, as the southpaw drives a full delivery from Renuka through extra cover to collect a boundary! Takes 36 balls to get to the milestone today! AUS 94/4
14:31 (IST)

OUT! The wickets keep falling at regular intervals for the Aussies! Perry's the one to fall this time as she steps out of her crease, looking to clear long on but not getting the required distancem resulting in a catch for Vastrakar in front of the boundary. AUS 73/4

Perry c Vastrakar b Deepti 8(11)
14:19 (IST)

OUT! Now Vastrakar adds her name to the wickets column as Ash Gardner gets a faint nick while looking to drive through the covers. AUS 58/3

Gardner c Ghosh b Vastrakar 1(5)
14:12 (IST)

OUT! Meg Lanning's hit wicket. The Aussie skipper pays the price for standing too deep in her crease while looking to cut a back-of-length delivery from Gayakwad. An unlikely end to what was turning out to be a fine second-wicket partnership. AUS 44/2

Lanning hit wicket b Gayakwad 14(14)
13:50 (IST)

OUT! Healy doesn't quite make the most of the lifeline handed to her after escaping an LBW appeal as she departs in the very next over, getting a thick edge to get caught-behind off Renuka's bowling. Keeper Richa Ghosh fumbled for a bit, but managed to hold on to it in the end. AUS 5/1

Healy c Ghosh b Renuka 4(8)
13:18 (IST)

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
13:12 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl

Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Preview: Having already conceded an unassailable lead to the hosts after their defeat on Saturday, India will hope to end their tour of Australia on a high in the third T20I at the Carrara Oval on Sunday.

The final game of their tour of Australia takes place just one day after the team suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Meg Lanning's side, which gave the home team a 9-5 lead in the multi-format series, meaning they will be lifting the trophy in the end regardless of the result of the third T20I.

After putting up a solid batting display in the washed out first T20I, in which Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her comeback into the side with an unbeaten 49, the Indian team just couldn't get their innings going in the second game of the series after being put in to bat.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

Losing both in-form openers with just 12 on board, the Indians struggled their way through the innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. Had it not been for a sprightly cameo from all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who struck an unbeaten 37 off 26, India might not have even crossed 100 and made the job all the easier for the Aussies.

The chase was by no means a cakewalk for Lanning and Co though as Shikha Pandey's dismissal of opener Alyssa Healy with what is being described by some as the 'Ball of the Century' gave the visitors hope of putting up another fightback. And fight they did, as Australia were reduced to 46/4 at one stage, and later lost their fifth with 71 on the board after Beth Mooney was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, though, aced the finisher's role in the end with some support from Georgia Wareham (10*) as the seventh-wicket pair setup a four-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 1.40 pm IST.

Updated Date: October 10, 2021 17:08:10 IST

