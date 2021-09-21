Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Women Vs India Women At Harrup Park, Mackay, 21 September, 2021

21 September, 2021
Starts 05:35 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

225/8 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Australia Women

Australia Women

227/1 (41.0 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 9 wickets

Live Blog
India Women Australia Women
225/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.5 227/1 (41.0 ov) - R/R 5.54

Match Ended

Australia Women beat India Women by 9 wickets

Rachael Haynes - 47

Meg Lanning (C) - 53

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rachael Haynes not out 93 100 7 0
Meg Lanning (C) not out 53 69 7 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 10 0 38 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/1 (21.2)

101 (101) R/R: 5.13

Alyssa Healy (W) 77(77) S.R (100)

c Pooja Vastrakar b Poonam Yadav
Highlights Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Dominant Aussies register 25th win on the trot

Highlights Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Dominant Aussies register 25th win on the trot

12:41 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

India started the match very well, but over time, they faded, and in the end, were only able to post a total of 225. Australia in contrast, were dominant through and through, and the trio of Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning powered the home side to an impressive win. Tune back in on Friday, when we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from the second ODI. We're also extensively covering the IPL, so do make sure to check that out. Until the next time, goodbye!

Full Scorecard
12:38 (IST)

What an astounding run so far by Lanning and Co

Full Scorecard
12:33 (IST)

“Certainly nice to get a win today. Been a while since we went out there. I thought Darcie Brown was excellent today. She bowled with good aggression. Hannah did an excellent job as well. We’ve got some good young bowlers coming in. Laid the platform and pulled off a dominant win as a batting group,” says Australia captain Meg Lanning after the nine-wicket win.

Full Scorecard
12:32 (IST)

Mithali Raj: Well I think, when you're put into bat, you expect an opening partnership of at least 50 runs. We couldn't get that today and as a result the middle order struggled a little. A lot more is expected of the bowling department too, especially the spinners.

It's not a performance that won the match for my team, so I need to work on some things.

We need to give the debutantes some game time before the World Cup, so this series is an excellent place to do that.

Full Scorecard
12:30 (IST)

Darcie Brown is the Player of the Match for her figures of 4/33

“I guess I was pretty lucky. Really grateful to have this opportunity to play against India. I was pretty nervous and sweating a lot, but it was good fun,” says Darcie Brown in the post-match presentation.

Full Scorecard
12:24 (IST)

Australia win the first ODI!

After 41 overs, Australia 227/1 (  Meg Lanning 53 , Rachael Haynes 93)

Goswami's tenth over begins with two dot balls, before Megan Lanning hits a crisp drive wide of mid-off for four! She brings up her half-century with that shot, what a performance from her. A single to follow, and three runs needed. HAYNES WRAPS IT UP WITH A BOUNDARY! It's a full toss, and it's lifted over wide mid-on to give Australia a nine-wicket win in the first ODI of the series. It's been a dominant performance all-around by Australia, and they stretch their winning run to 25 ODIs!

Full Scorecard
12:21 (IST)
fifty

Half-century! Meg Lanning brings up her half century with a boundary, superb knock from her!

Full Scorecard
12:20 (IST)

After 40 overs, Australia 218/1 (  Meg Lanning 48 , Rachael Haynes 89)

More Sneh Rana. Haynes goes for a sweep on the first ball, but miscues it a bit, gets the single though. Lanning's turn to try a sweep, and hers is immaculately executed, she sends it through square leg with ease, that's a boundary. Single and a double to finish the over.

Full Scorecard
12:17 (IST)
four

4! Boundary for Meg Lanning! She sweeps through square leg.

Full Scorecard
12:16 (IST)

After 39 overs, Australia 210/1 (  Meg Lanning 43 , Rachael Haynes 86)

Good over from Jhulan Goswami, she begins with five dot balls, and only concedes a single off the last. The only thing in the balance at the moment is whether or not Rachael Haynes can manage to reach the century mark, otherwise it's all just trundling along to an Australia win.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

11:09 (IST)

Half-century! It's been a relatively quiet innings from Rachael Haynes, as she's played second fiddle to Alyssa Healy, but she does very very well to make it to the 50-run mark in just 55 balls.
08:58 (IST)

OUT! Another stumping off Molineux's bowling as Goswami has to depart after producing a handy knock to 20, helping provide a late flourish to the innings. Molineux breaks the 45-run eighth-wicket stand. IND 223/8

Goswami st Healy b Molineux 20(24)
08:31 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another as Darlington gets rid of Sneh Rana, who misses completely while going for a heave to get her leg stump rattled. IND 178/7

Rana b Darlington 2(11)
08:23 (IST)

OUT! It's a maiden ODI wicket for Hannah Darlington as Vastrakar top-edges towards midwicket to offer Molineux a sitter, departing for 17. Australia starting to tighten their grip in the business end of the innings. IND 172/6

Vastrakar c Molineux b Darlington 17(29)
08:12 (IST)

OUT! Molineux gets the key wicket, foxing Mithali to get her stumped for 61. Australia once again seize control with the Indian skipper's exit. IND 166/5

Raj st Healy b Molineux 61(108)
07:57 (IST)

Fifty up for India skipper Mithali Raj in 92 deliveries. Raj collects a single off Brown's bowling to bring up the milestone for the 59th time in the format. What a year she's having with the bat so far! IND 142/4
07:48 (IST)

OUT! What a day it's turning out to be for Darcie Brown, as she makes good use of the short ball to dismiss Deepti and collect her fourth wicket of the innings. Deepti, who was dropped by Lanning at slip earlier, gets a thick top-edge that results in a simple chance for the fielder near short fine. IND 129/4

Deepti c Wareham b Brown 9(19)
07:28 (IST)

OUT! Darcie Brown gets the breakthrough yet again, as Yastika Bhatia departs in a manner similar to that of Mandhana's dismissal — getting caught by Haynes at backward point off the same bowler. A positive display from the debutant comes to an end. IND 115/3

Bhatia c Haynes b Brown 35(51)
07:06 (IST)

FOUR! Mithali Raj brings up the fifty-run partnership with Yastika in style, going for an inside-out loft towards the wide long off/extra cover boundary! The pair have consumed 86 deliveries so far in their stand, which has brought the Indians back on their feet after the quick dismissals of the openers. IND 90/2
06:05 (IST)

OUT! Both Indian openers gone now after getting off to promising starts. This time it's Mandhana who gets the marching orders after steering the ball straight into the hands of Rachael Haynes, who's had a superb day on the field so far, at backward point. Second wicket for Brown. IND 38/2

Mandhana c Haynes b Brown 16(18)
05:55 (IST)

OUT! The short-ball ploy works for the Aussies as Verma gets a feather while looking to play another short-arm jab off a short delivery. Brown did well to cramp the explosive batter for room here. IND 31/1

Verma c Healy b Brown 8(10)
05:13 (IST)

Teams:

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav
05:10 (IST)

Australia win the toss, and have opted to bowl

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: More Sneh Rana. Haynes goes for a sweep on the first ball, but miscues it a bit, gets the single though. Lanning's turn to try a sweep, and hers is immaculately executed, she sends it through square leg with ease, that's a boundary. Single and a double to finish the over.

1st ODI preview: India women's cricket team will begin their difficult tour of Australia on Tuesday with the first ODI at Mackay. The hosts are on a 24-match winning streak in ODIs and clear favourites going into the series.

On the other hand, India lost their last ODI series 2-1 in June-July to England away from home. They also suffered a 4-1 defeat in the home ODI series against South Africa in March this year. Apart from aiming an upset against the mighty Australians, India will also have an eye on the ODI World Cup which will be played in New Zealand in February next year.

India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

The team management knows that there are still many areas where India need to make quick progress. One of the biggest being their slow run rate in ODIs. India have a scoring rate of 4.3 in ODIs while Australia (5.6) and England (5) have regularly been posting 250-plus scores in the 50-over format.

They also need pacers other than Jhulan Goswami to put in consistent performances to have a bigger pool of quality fast bowlers for the World Cup.

"Moving towards the World Cup as a group, batting unit, bowling unit, we have set some targets. We want to score consistently over 250. And we are planning towards that," said coach Ramesh Powar ahead of the first ODI.

"In bowling we are trying to get opponents all out so we are trying to use Jhulan Goswami as the experienced bowler who can give us good openings in front and senior players as always, we expect them to guide youngsters and drive the team which they are doing quite well."

Meanwhile, India will be without Harmanpreet Kaur for the first ODI as she suffered a thumb injury in a training session. It will be interesting to see where captain Mithali will bat in Harmanpreet's absence. Mithali has always preferred to bat at the No 3 spot but since 2019 she has come out at the No 4 spot. Critics argue that MIthali should bat at the No 3 spot as that allows her to settle down early.

Australia have not played international cricket since April and will be without top bowlers like Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt, however, they still have a daunting batting line-up that includes players like Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Updated Date: September 21, 2021 12:42:55 IST

