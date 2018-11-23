First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 21, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
ENG in SL Nov 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
IND in AUS Nov 23, 2018
AUS vs IND
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Australia vs West Indies, Women's World T20 2018, 1st Semi-final, full cricket score: Australia win by 71 runs to enter final

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the 1st semi-final clash of the Women's World T20 between Australia and West Indies

FirstCricket Staff, November 23, 2018

Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs

142/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.1
Fours
13
Sixes
2
Extras
11
71/10
Overs
17.3
R/R
4.1
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
8

Preview: Australia began the tournament as hot favourites. However, their loss to India in the last match of the group stage has opened the tournament wide open with all four teams looking deserving candidate to life the trophy. One can never count the Aussies out and that the Windies team knows, which is going at loggerheads with them.

File images of Australia captain Meg Lanning and Windies captain Stafanie Taylor. Agencies

File images of Australia captain Meg Lanning and Windies captain Stafanie Taylor. Agencies

Australia remain a well-drilled unit, who have set aside sentiment about seniors, juniors and rankings, to identify the best personnel for particular roles and run with it.

Windies women have been unbeaten in the tournament thus far and they do have a certain momentum with them. If they do win today's contest, it won't be considered as a surprise by any means. They have a some concerns at the top order but despite them not firing, Windies have been able to win games. It is about time the whole unit combines to take the side into the finals.

Teams:

Windies: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Britney Cooper, Kycia Knight(w), Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Merissa Aguilleira

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Nicole Bolton

 

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018

Tags : Aus Vs WI Semi Final, Australia Women Vs West Indies Women, Cricket, Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Women t20 World Cup 2018, Women t20 World Cup Semi Final, Women's World t20 2018

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all