Highlights, Australia vs West Indies, Women's World T20 2018, 1st Semi-final, full cricket score: Australia win by 71 runs to enter final
Catch the LIVE score and updates from the 1st semi-final clash of the Women's World T20 between Australia and West Indies
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, Women's World T20 2018, 2nd Semi-final: India look to seal spot in final
-
Sardar Singh's post-retirement life: After beating Virat Kohli in Yo-Yo test, ex-hockey skipper sets sights on global leagues
-
Home ministry says killed US citizen John Chau wasn't an evangelist, violated local laws to reach North Sentinel Island
-
Nissan board fires chairman Carlos Ghosn, ushers in a period of uncertainty for 19-year alliance with Renault
-
Ram Mandir dispute: Saffron posters dot roads to Ayodhya as Hindu groups gear up for showdown on 25 November
-
The Danish Girl author David Ebershoff on discovering queer literature, finding his voice, and a lifetime of reading
-
India, Bangladesh — and the story of three transboundary rivers which no longer sustain life
-
#MeToo: What Kannada film industry's prurient bullying of Sruthi Hariharan, Sanjjanaa reveals
-
इंसाफ में देरी रोकने के लिए सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई की योजना का इंतजार सबको है?
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग: इस सियासी संकट का समाधान क्या है, अब क्या होगा आगे?
-
कश्मीर के रास्ते कांग्रेस को क्या राजनीतिक फायदा मिलेगा?
-
उर्जित पटेल ने भी पिछले गवर्नरों की तरह लिया फैसला, माना सरकार ही सर्वोच्च है
-
'लोकतंत्र की रक्षा' के नाम पर राज्य सरकारों की 'बलि' लेने का इतिहास लंबा है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
Preview: Australia began the tournament as hot favourites. However, their loss to India in the last match of the group stage has opened the tournament wide open with all four teams looking deserving candidate to life the trophy. One can never count the Aussies out and that the Windies team knows, which is going at loggerheads with them.
File images of Australia captain Meg Lanning and Windies captain Stafanie Taylor. Agencies
Australia remain a well-drilled unit, who have set aside sentiment about seniors, juniors and rankings, to identify the best personnel for particular roles and run with it.
Windies women have been unbeaten in the tournament thus far and they do have a certain momentum with them. If they do win today's contest, it won't be considered as a surprise by any means. They have a some concerns at the top order but despite them not firing, Windies have been able to win games. It is about time the whole unit combines to take the side into the finals.
Teams:
Windies: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Britney Cooper, Kycia Knight(w), Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Merissa Aguilleira
Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Nicole Bolton
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2018
Also See
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, Women's World T20 2018, 2nd Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to seal spot in final
ICC Women's World T20, Highlights, India vs Ireland, Full cricket Score: India beat Ireland by 52 runs to book place in semis
ICC Women's World T20, Highlights, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co top group with 48-run win