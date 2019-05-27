Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate for a positive comeback when they take on defending champions Australia in their final ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match on Monday.
After being set up a target of 339 in their first warm-up game against South Africa, The Islanders crumbled to an 87-run despite a strong fightback from Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews (64).
Australia beat England by 12 runs in their first warm-up match. Reuters
On the other hand, Australia received some positive signs as Steve Smith (116) scored a century while David Warner (43) too played a crucial role in their 12-run win against hosts England on Saturday.
The main worry for Sri Lanka will be their bowlers’ form – Jeffrey Vandersay conceded 30 runs from two overs sans a wicket, whereas Jeevan Mendis finished his spell with 1-45 from five overs.
In fact, the Lankans conceded 90 runs from the last 10 overs, when South Africa were 249-5 from 40 overs at one stage.
This includes 46 from the last three overs.
And the Islanders will have to be wary of the Aussie batting lineup. With Smith and Warner back to their best, the Aussies will give it their best and aim to sign off their preparations in style.
Squads:
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.
Updated Date: May 27, 2019 22:41:58 IST
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Updated Date:
May 27, 2019 22:41:58 IST
