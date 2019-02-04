Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 366 runs, sweep series
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the fourth day of second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra on our live blog here.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata vs CBI LIVE updates: Centre-Bengal govt battle reaches Parliament, EC, Supreme Court; Opposition drafts plan for 'nationwide movement'
-
Budget 2019: Govt offers little for middle class to cheer about, but home ownership got a bit easier
-
Centre's crop insurance scheme aimed at taking away farmer's money, says Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally
-
Wreckage of plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson found, say investigators
-
Varun Tej, Venkatesh's F2 has brought back the comedy genre after a long dry spell in Telugu cinema
-
Citizenship Bill, controlled aggression, attack on Mamata: Narendra Modi’s twin rallies reveal BJP’s Bengal strategy
-
Australia's military steps in to tackle ‘once in a century’ floods as downpour causes damage to property, brings crocs into streets
-
In 'The Crocodile', Gulzar tells a story of smoke and fire during Dussehra
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
ममता Vs केंद्र Live Updates: बंगाल के चीफ सेक्रेटरी के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अवमानना केस करने की तैयारी में CBI
-
जिसे कभी मुख्यमंत्री बनवाया, अब उसी के सामने टिकट के तलबगार हैं शरद यादव!
-
राज्यसभा में सरकार को घेरेगी कांग्रेस, पार्टी ने अपने सदस्यों को किया व्हिप जारी
-
पाकिस्तान डायरी: हज भी बना महंगाई का शिकार, लोगों ने पूछा- कप्तान साहब, आखिर तब्दीली आएगी कब
-
कोलकाता पुलिस vs CBI: सीएम ममता बनर्जी धरने पर बैठीं, जानिए सियासी ड्रामे की पूरी कहानी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 366 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, Day 3: Usman Khawaja found his scoring touch and fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned to his fiery best as Australia moved within sight of victory in the second test against Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.
After Australia, on course for a first series win since beating England early last year, set the tourists an improbable 516 for victory openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne survived some nervy moments to take Sri Lanka to 17 before bad light ended the third day’s play.
Sri Lanka bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake told reporters his side had to take it “stage by stage, session by session”.
“The boys are aware that they have to break it down into portions and take it hourly and try to bat as positive as they could,” he said.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Australia skipper Tim Paine pose with the Warne–Muralidaran Trophy. Image: Twitter: @cricketcomau
Starc picked up his 10th five-wicket haul, and his first since his 5-34 against South Africa in Durban last March, as Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 215 to take a first-innings lead of 319.
Australia, who won the opening test in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs, did not get off to a great start in their second innings as they lost Marcus Harris, Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply.
But Khawaja and first-innings centurion Travis Head combined for a stand of 159 as Australia declared their second innings closed on 196-3.
Captain Tim Paine called the batsmen in after Khawaja completed his eighth test hundred.
The left-hander enjoyed the moment, having scored only one fifty in the home summer. He remained unbeaten on 101 while Head made 59 not out.
Earlier, Starc, who got the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal on day two, bowled with pace and aggression to pick up the first two to fall on Sunday, then returned after lunch to polish off the tail and finish with figures of 5-54.
Kusal Perera did not return to bat for the touring side after being hit on his helmet by a delivery from fast bowler Jhye Richardson. He retired hurt on 29 but Ratnayake suggested he may return on Monday.
Karunaratne, who was taken to hospital on Saturday after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer, returned to the crease after Perera’s departure and completed a gritty half-century before edging Starc to Kurtis Patterson at gully to be out for 59.
Starc took 15 wickets in five tests during the India series and the opener against Sri Lanka but faced heavy criticism for some wayward bowling that prompted calls for Paine to take the new ball off his hands.
“I’ve been working a fair bit in the last few weeks ... I’m my best coach. I know what works for me best,” Starc said.
“Wickets are a wonderful thing, they help everything else.”
The left-arm quick was back to his best on Sunday, testing batsmen with short-pitched deliveries, one of which accounted for Dhananjaya de Silva, who lost his balance going for a pull shot and dislodged a bail with his bat to be out for 25.
Starc dismissed Dilruwan Perera and Vishwa Fernando in his first over after lunch to complete his first five-wicket haul.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 09:27:52 IST
Also See
Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts in command after Mitchell Starc's fifer
Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 123/3 at stumps
Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 384/4 at stumps