Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 384/4 at stumps
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra on our live blog here.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 71 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Preview: Sri Lanka looks to overcome a heavy loss in the first Test and some selection panel changes when it begins play in the second Test against Australia at Manuka Oval on Friday.
Coach Chandika Hathurusingha was removed from the team's selection panel this week. Captain Dinesh Chandimal says Hathurusingha was disappointed with no longer being a selector, but the team had to focus on an improved showing in the second Test after losing by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Australia skipper Tim Paine pose with the Warne–Muralidaran Trophy. Image: Twitter: @cricketcomau
"It's tough. Every day there are a lot of changes," Chandimal said Thursday. "That's part of the game sometimes ... we want to forget about that stuff outside of the cricket."
Before Sri Lanka arrived in Australia, key batsman Angelo Mathews was ruled out with a hamstring injury and since, fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera have returned home with injuries.
Kasun Rajitha is expected to add to his three Tests, as is left-armer Vishwa Fernando. Chandimal said Sri Lanka had settled on the lineup he hopes can level the series, but won't divulge it until just before the toss.
"I can't tell that you today, you can see tomorrow," he said.
Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed his team will be unchanged for the Canberra Test. Earlier, coach Justin Langer said the hosts would likely stay with a winning combination.
"My gut feeling is it's always nice to keep the same XI after you've had a win ... if there is that little bit of grass on it (the wicket) I would be surprised if we changed the team," Langer said.
After years of lobbying, Canberra will host its first Test match as Manuka Oval becomes Australia's 11th Test venue.
Manuka first hosted an international match in 1992 during the World Cup when South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets. Chris Gayle hit a record 215 there in the West Indies' 73-run win over Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup.
The ground has mostly hosted annual Prime Minister's XI matches against a touring side.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2019 12:52:38 IST
