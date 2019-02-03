Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts in command after Mitchell Starc's fifer
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day of second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra on our live blog here.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE cricket score, India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI at Wellington: Chahal traps Astle lbw for 10
-
Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House show John Abraham's commercially bankable, despite major career setbacks
-
Hindu Mahasabha recreates Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: Is media coverage of such events doing more harm than good?
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
In 'The Crocodile', Gulzar tells a story of smoke and fire during Dussehra
-
Budget 2019 is not overly populist, but watch out for a manifesto war among parties with competing sops
-
Narendra Modi govt's Budget 2019 gives away a lot without taking anything; how's the math working then?
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Davis Cup 2019: Despite all the doubts and criticism, tournament's new format takes off on a positive note
-
IND vs NZ, Live cricket score, 5th odi at Wellington: चहल ने दिलाई भारत को आठवीं सफलता
-
PM मोदी का J&K दौरा LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने महारैली में कहा- पिछली सरकारों ने देश पर ध्यान नहीं दिया
-
Budget 2019 मोदी की शासन शैली का उदाहरण है, नए मिडिल क्लास के शहरी सपने को साकार करने के प्रयास को देता है बल
-
Rahul Gandhi in Patna LIVE: पटना पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, थोड़ी देर में Jan Akanksha rally को संबोधित करेंगे
-
LIVE Updates: जोगबनी से दिल्ली आ रही सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस के 11 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 7 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, Day 2: Australia picked up three late wickets after Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne was felled by a nasty bouncer on Saturday, as the hosts took command of the second Test by posting a massive first innings 534-5 declared on day two at Manuka Oval.
The tourists reached 123-3 at stumps and trail Australia by 411 runs, with Kusal Perera unbeaten on 11 and Dhananjaya de Silva on one.
Australia, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opener by an innings and 40 runs at Brisbane last week, are on course to claim their first series since a 4-0 Ashes victory over England last year.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Australia skipper Tim Paine pose with the Warne–Muralidaran Trophy. Image: Twitter: @cricketcomau
After resuming on 384-4, the hosts declared their first innings closed after lunch. Kurtis Patterson, in just his second Test innings, was unbeaten on 114 after posting his maiden century and captain Tim Paine was 45 not out.
In reply, Sri Lanka’s left-handed opening pair of Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne held off Australia’s attack for 30 overs to add 82 before a vicious Pat Cummins delivery struck Karunaratne around the back of the neck.
The impact felled the 30-year-old and he was stretchered off in a neck brace after a lengthy delay. He was forced to retire hurt on 46 but Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha later had good news about his condition.
“He’s in the hospital at the moment and in good spirit,” he told reporters. “He’s been assessed and no danger at the moment. He was talking to us before leaving (for hospital) as well.
“It was a bit scary the way he fell back initially. But he was okay, was talking throughout to the umpires and the physio.”
That ended Sri Lanka’s solid opening stand, the best from a visiting team in Australia since England’s Alastair Cook and Michael Carberry put on 85 in Perth in December 2013.
Class attack
Karunaratne’s departure seemed to derail Sri Lanka’s innings.
In the following over, Thirimanne hit off-spinner Nathan Lyon for two fours before edging him to slip on 41. Cummins then breached the defence of Kusal Mendis (six) with a peach of a delivery.
Mitchell Starc, who nabbed 15 wickets in five Tests during the India series and opener against Sri Lanka, has come in for criticism for some wayward bowling and while he was regularly clocking over 150 kph during his opening spell the Australia pace spearhead once again lacked direction.
He finally had some joy when he got captain Dinesh Chandimal (15) to glove a catch behind shortly before stumps.
Patterson said the home side’s attack was showing its class.
“I am not sure what Karunaratne is going to do but we are two wickets away from bowlers,” he said. “There’s generally been a little bit in the wicket for the first 30-40 minutes of each day.
“If we can get a couple of early wickets and wind Starc up to get into their tail, it will go a long way in winning the Test.”
The home side had struggled with the bat recently but have three centurions in Canberra already.
After hundreds from Joe Burns and Travis Head on the first day, the 25-year-old Patterson, who made his debut in Brisbane, looked untroubled against a second-string Sri Lanka attack.
Overnight centurion Burns added eight to his overnight score before playing on to his stumps for 180.
Patterson, who smacked 14 fours and a six in his knock, and Paine then continued to plunder runs at will with an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 130.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 12:24:54 IST
Also See
Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 123/3 at stumps
Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 384/4 at stumps
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc find form as visitors chase massive total in 2nd Test