Preview: Pakistan and Australia face off in final of the Twenty20 International (T20I) triangular series in Harare on Sunday, with the sides having won a game each in the two meetings that they've had so far in the tournament

Both Pakistan and Australia have won three of the four games in the triangular series so far. While a destructive spell from Billy Stanlake helped Australia hammer Pakistan by nine wickets in the first meeting on Monday, the No 1-ranked T20I side bounced back in emphatic fashion three days later by notching up a 45 run win.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman blazed his way to a career-best 73 in his side's 45-run victory over Australia on Thursday, with his knock helping his side race to 194 for 7 before left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi starred with three wickets as Pakistan's bowlers held Australia to 149 for 7 in a match which was effectively a dress rehearsal for the final.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, on the other hand, paid tribute to coach Justin Langer after cracking 56 to help Australia beat Zimbabwe with a ball to spare in the sixth match of the series on Friday.

Zimbabwe batted first and made 151 for nine wickets in their 20 overs, led by 63 from Solomon Mire. In reply, Australia reached 154 when Matt Stoinis hit a boundary off the penultimate with five wickets down.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jack Wildermuth, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Swepson, D Arcy Short, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Sahibzada Farhan.

With inputs from AFP