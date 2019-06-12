FIFTY! FOUR! A top innings for Imam on a tough pitch. Reaches to the milestone with a big drive down the ground.

NCN got Hafeez to edge one but it went wide of slip as Cummins had to put in a dive to cut off a boundary. Imam brings up his 6th ODI fifty with a drive down the ground for a four.

Imam, what have you done! He throws away his wicket with a soft dismissal. It was pitched short and on leg. The ball would have gone for a wide but Imam went for a pull shot and gloved it to the keeper.

Just when Pakistan looked in complete control, Imam threw away his wicket. Tried going after a legside short ball and ended up gloving it to the keeper. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed comes to the middle and gets off the mark with a shot on leg. Three off the over.

FOUR! Tossed up ball and Sarfaraz makes the most of it as he gets down on his knees to play the sweep shot to perfection

Another soft dismissal! The Finch experiment has worked. It was a full toss and that should have been crashed out of the park but Hafeez failed to control his shot and played it to mid-wicket fielder.

Pakistan in deep trouble now. They are five down. Has the collapse begun? Cummins got the ball to move back in to cut Malik into half as the inside edge was taken by Carey by diving to his left.

Another over for Finch! He's more confident of his bowling than that of Maxwell. Asif Ali had a horrible day in the field today, let's us see what the explosive batsman can do with the bat. Six off the over.

Cross seam delivery from the hard length does the job for Richardson. It kicked up on its way to Asif Ali who was hurried in his shot. Tried to cut it fine but ended up edging it to the keeper.

FOUR! Hasan Ali went inside out for a cut but the outside edge went past the keeper to the third man fence

Hasan Ali has come out to bat. Also, Maxwell is back into attack. Ali went for an inside out cut off a half-tracker but the outside edge flew past the keeper for a four. Eight off the over.

SIX! Excellent shot. Richardson opted for the bouncer and Hasan Ali slapped that over deep square leg

SIX! Another maximum. This time Hasan Ali went down the ground. The delivery was full as the batsman played the cracking shot

Hasan Ali has decided to counter-attack. He sees no logic in hanging back, so he went with a pull shot as Richardson bowled shot. And the slap shot was placed into stands behind square leg. The next full delivery was crashed over long-on. 14 off the over.

SIX! Another cracking shot from Hasan Ali. Maxwell put one short on middle as the batsman crashed it over long-on

Nobody today hit the shots as good as Hasan Ali is doing at the moment. Maxwell bowled one on middle, short of length and Hasan crashed that over long-on for a six. Nine of the over. Some good entertainment for the crowd. Pakistan would want him to stay there for long.

FOUR! Fuller delivery from Richardson. Hasan waited for the ball to come onto the bat as he drilled it through extra cover

FOUR! Another brilliant shot! A bit of width on offer, it was short and Hasan Ali slammed it over covers

The cameo is over. Richardson went short again. Hasan Ali went with the pull shot again but the connect was missing as the top-edge was taken at fine leg.

Starc called back into attack by Finch. Five off the over. Australia want to wrap this match soon. Pakistan not left with too many people to do the job now. Disappointing batting display today.

Cummins also now called back into attack. Just two from the over. Sarfaraz still hanging in there. Let's see what he can do.

FOUR! Riaz threw everything behind that shot as Starc bowled a fuller delivery. Outside edge but it raced past the slip fielder

Starc continues. Riaz spotted a full delivery and went for a powerful drive as the outside edge flew past Smith in slips for a four. Seven off the over

Cummins continues as well. Got the first ball to nip back in as the inside edge off Sarfaraz's bat went onto the thigh before rolling down to slips. Three off the over.

SIX! This one was slapped. Short ball from NCN and Riaz got into the position early to thrash it over cow corner

NCN replaces Starc into attack. A busy over for Pakistan. Few singles and a double before Riaz slapped the short ball over cow corner for a maximum. 11 off the over. 78 more needed.

Cummins into his last over. Finds Sarfaraz's outside edge on first ball but it runs down to third man for a single. Two off the over. Cummins finishes with figures of 10-0-33-3. 78 more needed.

FOUR! Thick inside edge but that runs past the wicket to to the fence. Riaz was really lucky there

SIX! Flighted delivery from Maxwell and Riaz gets the perfect connect this time to smoke it over long-on

Maxwell back into attack and Pakistan are back into the game. 14 off the over. Maxwell began with a tossed up ball as the thick inside edge ran past the wicket for a four. Next ball was also a looping one and Riaz crashed that over long on for a six. 64 more needed.

SIX! That was put into the slot by NCN and Riaz crashed the over cow corner without breaking a sweat

Wahab Riaz is playing an important cameo here with Sarafraz rotating the strike. The crowd has found its voice back. NCN back into attack. Bowled a slower ball into the slot as Riaz smoked that over cow corner for a six. 10 runs added. 54 more needed.

Riaz's onslaught has forced Finch to go back to his strike bowler, Starc. The pacer didn't really trouble the duo much with the partnership now standing at 57. Three off the over. 51 more needed.

Pakistan need to play this smartly, Starc has two overs left out of the last seven. Cummins is done, so a lot rests on Richardson, Coultner-Nile and one over from Maxwell. Wahab has played brilliantly and Sarfaraz has to be there at the end. Richardson does bowl a lot at the death in the BBL and death over specialist.

Riaz steered the full toss on first ball to third man to complete a tight double. Had to dive in the end to be safe. Six off the over. Riaz is batting pretty well, middling his shots. 45 more needed.

Massive moment in the game. Faint edge does the job for Australia. Starc got the ball to go past Riaz's bat. Looked innocuous but the keeper and bowler were excited. Finch finally decided to go for a review and replays showed there's some spike on UltraEdge.

The strike bowler Starc strikes and the match is almost over for Pakistan. Starc went for a yorker as Amir inside edged it onto the stumps.

Pakistan's resistance has come to an end with skipper Sarfaraz getting run out as they get bowled out for 266. Australia take home a 41-run win.

Full credit to Aaron Finch for this captaincy. He could have easily held Starc back, but opted for the attacking option and it has paid dividends. Two wickets in one over ensured Australia win comfortably. Australia haven't been at the best at this tournament, but are still finding a way to win.

David Warner is Man of the Match for his knock of 107

David Warner, MoM: We must credit Pakistan for the way they bowled, they made it hard for us to drive down the ground. They gave me no width, I had to adapt and there was a bit of movement early on. It means a lot to me to get a hundred.

Sarfaraz, Pakistan captain : Definitely very disappointing. Lost three wickets in 15 balls from 140/3 , and that’s why we lost the match. Hasan Ali batted well, I batted well. Definately, we conceded too many runs at the start of the innings expect Amir other bowlers didn't bowl really well, After 20 overs we came back really hard. For me this was a 270-280 pitch. Unfortunately we didn't score big runs. India vs Pakistan big match, we will try our best.

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: They certainly took it close. It's always tough when you've got guys like Hasan and Wahab coming out and swinging. When they get on a roll it can be tough to stop. Disappointing we didn't bat out 50 overs, when you go in with an extra better. We probably tried to go too hard too early and ended up 20-30 runs short. But great we still got the two points despite not finishing off.

Quite a game of cricket it was! Especially for Pakistani fans. Must have taken them through different range of emotions. Pakistan started poorly but them came back strongly with the ball to restrict Australia to 307 despite David Warner scoring 107. Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez looked comfortable in chase only for a middle order collapse to ruin everything. At the end, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz gave Pakistan some hope with useful cameos but they failed eventually.

Toss : Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed calls it right at the toss and he elects to field.

FIFTY! Australian skipper on the attack. Another muscular hit from Fincy to bring up his half-century. This time he has thrashed it through the off-side to cover boundary.

OUT! Finch looks to go straight and big against Amir, who is brought back into the attack, but gets a thick leading edge, skying it over the covers. Hafeez runs back, settles under the ball and pouches a good catch. Paksitan have a breakthrough Finch c Hafeez b Amir 82(84)

OUT! Smith skips down the pitch looking to hit it straight down the ground too. He is early into the shot and skews a high catch that Asif Ali gobbles. Smith got a thick outside edge, perhaps playing for the turn as well. Early departure for him. Smith c Asif Ali b Hafeez 10(13)

OUT! Shaheen makes a mess of Maxwell's stumps. The Big Show fancies himself to pound it down the ground, he swings his bat and has missed out on a straight one by some distance. Shaheen Afridi is pumped with his first wicket in the tournament. Australia lose their third. Maxwell b Shaheen Afridi 20(10)

OUT! Warner has sliced this full and wide delivery from Shaheen high in the air and Imam, who runs in from deep cover, takes this safely. Warner c Imam b Shaheen Afridi 107(111)

OUT! It is almost as if, Amir's return to the bowling crease has to result in a wicket for Pakistan. Khwaja this time hits it straight to the fielder at mid off. Wasn't the most neatest takes from Wahab but he held on that is all that matters. Khawaja should have picked his gap to the full delivery, he has thrown away his wicket to a nothing delivery. Couple of Aussies have done that today. Khawaja c Riaz b Amir 18(16)

OUT! Amir with the wicket again. Length ball outside off and Marsh wanted to swipe it down the ground, looked very ungainly in the need. Never got the power behind it and Shoaib catches it safely at long on. Shaun Marsh c Shoaib Malik b Amir 23(26)

OUT! Pacy delivery from Wahab, that is pitched up and perhaps comes back in late as well, NCN's eyes light up seeing the full length as he looks to go downtown, gets an inside edge to Sarfaraz Ahmed, who dives across to claim a superb catch Coulter-Nile c Sarfaraz b Riaz 2(3)

OUT! Hasan Ali strikes! It is the back of a length short delivery that is angled into Pat Cummins' chest, who arches back and tries to run it down through the vacant slip region but ends up gloving it to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pat Cummins c Sarfaraz b Hasan Ali 2(6)

OUT! That is a brilliant yorker from Mohammed Amir. Right on the money. It is full and slanted into the base of the middle and leg stump and Carey has missed it. There is loud appeal and the umpire has given it. Carey opts to review the decision but cannot overturn it. Amir has his 4th. Carey lbw b Amir 20(21)

ALL OUT! Mohammed Amir caps of a fantastic day at work with a five-wicket haul, claiming the wicket of the last ball of his spell. It was change up delivery from Amir, length ball and Starc went after it, strikes it down the ground but finds the long on fielder. Super performance from Amir. Starc c Shoaib Malik b Amir 3(6)

Pat Cummins strikes for Australia! Opener Fakhar Zaman departs for a duck as his wild slash is taken at third man.

The dangerman is gone. All his shots were beautiful till this last one. BA lost control on his pull shot as NCN banged in a head-high short ball. BA went with momentum but lack of control led to a top-edge to fine leg.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Mohammad Amir will hope to enjoy another landmark occasion in Taunton when Pakistan face Australia there in their World Cup match on Wednesday.

The group fixture at southwest county Somerset's headquarters sees Amir back at the ground where he made his return to first-class cricket in England three years ago.

Amir was the rising star of world cricket when his career came to a stunning halt during a Lord's Test in 2010 after both he and new-ball partner Mohamed Asif were caught bowling no-balls on the orders of then Pakistan captain Salman Butt as part of a newspaper sting operation.

The trio all received five-year bans from cricket and jail terms.

That same 2010 season had seen Amir produce a superb display of swing bowling in taking three for 20 as Pakistan dismissed Australia for just 88 on the first day of a 'neutral' Test at Headingley.

Those skills remained intact as Amir marked his 2016 return to the first-class game in England in 2016 with a haul of three for 36 against Somerset at Taunton.

All three wickets — including that of former England opener Marcus Trescothick — owed much to late swing.

The intervening years have not been easy for Amir, however, and he almost missed what is his first World Cup after taking just five wickets in 14 matches before a recent one-day international series in England.

Amir did not bowl in the washed-out first match against England and missed the last four games with chicken pox. England won the series 4-0.

But having been left out of Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup, the 27-year-old made it into the final 15.

His World Cup debut was a rare Pakistan highlight after they slumped to 105 all out against the West Indies, with Amir taking three for 26 in a seven-wicket loss at Trent Bridge.

He was in the wickets again at the Nottingham ground, but this time in a winning cause, with two for 67 as Pakistan surprisingly beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs last week.

But Pakistan's progress was checked by a total washout against Sri Lanka at Bristol.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

With AFP inputs