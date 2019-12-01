First Cricket
Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3 at Adelaide, Full cricket score: Hosts in driver's seat after visitors lose Babar Azam in follow-on

Follow the score and updates from the third day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 01, 2019 16:25:02 IST

589/3
Overs
127.0
R/R
4.64
Fours
67
Sixes
2
Extras
14
302/10
Overs
94.4
R/R
3.2
Fours
36
Sixes
1
Extras
2
39/3
Overs
16.5
R/R
2.36
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Shan Masood Batting 14 55 2 0
Josh Hazlewood 8 3 15 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Pakistan were trailing by 493 runs in the day-night Test against Australia on day two at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Pakistan lost two wickets cheaply as Imam-ul-Haq (2) and skipper Azhar Ali (9) were scalped by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty

Opener Shan Masood played a knock of 19 runs before being caught by Tim Paine behind the stumps off Josh Hazlewood, reducing the team to 38/3.

Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq built a stand of 31-run for the fourth wicket. Shafiq was picked by Starc after playing a knock of nine runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (10) failed to score big runs and was sent back to the pavilion by Starc.

Mohammad Rizwan failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was too dismissed by Starc on a duck.

Azam and Yasir Shah are unbeaten on 43 and 4 runs respectively. Pakistan were at 96/6 at stumps on day two of the pink-ball Test.

For Australia, Starch bagged four wickets while Cummins and Hazlewood scalped one wicket each.

Earlier in the day, Australia declared their first innings on 589/6. David Warner (335) and Marnus Labuschagne (162) guided the team to a massive score.

Warner went past Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to register the second-highest individual score for Australia in the longest format of the game.

He has now become the only Australian to score two 250 plus scores in the longest format of the game. In the innings, the left-hander became the seventh Australian to score a triple-century.

Steve Smith, who played a knock of 36 runs, became the fastest batsman to score 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

With inputs from ANI 

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 16:25:02 IST

