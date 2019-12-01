Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3 at Adelaide, Full cricket score: Hosts in driver's seat after visitors lose Babar Azam in follow-on
Follow the score and updates from the third day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
As Jharkhand votes, no party discusses mob-lynching cases, self-appointed gau rakshaks: Tale of 3 affected villages, and how they are getting by without govt aid
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
From Goodfellas to The Departed to The Irishman: Martin Scorsese's 10 greatest films, ranked
-
'Thank you Trump': Thousands take to Hong Kong streets to welcome US president signing pro-democracy legislation
-
Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; Devendra Fadnavis claims BJP withdrew their nomination after all party meet
-
Kashmir's schools, colleges double up as bunkers for military; students forced to depend on tuitions, notes in absence of classes
-
Euro 2020: Portugal, France and Germany drawn together in group of death, England get Croatia
-
Classical dance and appropriation: How to think about a field whose foundations rest on cultural violence
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 2 report: Pakistan were trailing by 493 runs in the day-night Test against Australia on day two at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Pakistan lost two wickets cheaply as Imam-ul-Haq (2) and skipper Azhar Ali (9) were scalped by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty
Opener Shan Masood played a knock of 19 runs before being caught by Tim Paine behind the stumps off Josh Hazlewood, reducing the team to 38/3.
Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq built a stand of 31-run for the fourth wicket. Shafiq was picked by Starc after playing a knock of nine runs.
Iftikhar Ahmed (10) failed to score big runs and was sent back to the pavilion by Starc.
Mohammad Rizwan failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was too dismissed by Starc on a duck.
Azam and Yasir Shah are unbeaten on 43 and 4 runs respectively. Pakistan were at 96/6 at stumps on day two of the pink-ball Test.
For Australia, Starch bagged four wickets while Cummins and Hazlewood scalped one wicket each.
Earlier in the day, Australia declared their first innings on 589/6. David Warner (335) and Marnus Labuschagne (162) guided the team to a massive score.
Warner went past Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to register the second-highest individual score for Australia in the longest format of the game.
He has now become the only Australian to score two 250 plus scores in the longest format of the game. In the innings, the left-hander became the seventh Australian to score a triple-century.
Steve Smith, who played a knock of 36 runs, became the fastest batsman to score 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2019 16:25:02 IST
Also See
Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Warner, Labuschagne tons put hosts in front
Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Warner's triple ton headlines hosts' dominant day
Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Full cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 240