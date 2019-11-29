First Cricket
Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 at Adelaide, Full Cricket Score: Warner, Labuschagne tons put hosts in front

Follow the score and updates from the first day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 30, 2019 08:25:20 IST

426/2
Overs
96.0
R/R
4.44
Fours
52
Sixes
0
Extras
12
David Warner Batting 234 298 28 0

Preview: Australian cricket team on Thursday announced an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming day-night Test against Pakistan.

However, the total squad which comprises of 14 members will get reduced to 12 on the eve of the match, as James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft will be released for playing the Sheffield Shield matches.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty

If a situation of a concussion substitute comes in, Bancroft will be made to fly from Perth to Adelaide.

International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules allow the concussion substitute up to 36 hours after a player is injured so as a result, the Australians have decided to release Bancroft to his state knowing that he can return should a batsman suffer a concussion during the Test.

"Bangers is a couple of hours away on a plane (in Perth) if something happens, so we will be able to get him back pretty quickly. You have got 36 hours to replace a concussed player so we will have plenty of time to get someone back, whether it be a batter or a bowler," cricket.com.au quoted Australia skipper Tim Paine as saying.

"I do not think Nes (Neser) will be batting in our top six (as a concussion substitute). But he is a real handful with a pink ball and if something was to happen to one of our bowlers, we will know Nes will do a great job," he added.

Australia playing XI for the Test against Pakistan: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

The side had defeated Pakistan in the first Test by an innings and five runs. The hosts are now placed at the second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 116 points.

Australia and Pakistan next take on each other in the day-night Test, slated to begin from 29 November.

With inputs from ANI

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

