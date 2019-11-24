First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 at Brisbane, Full cricket score: Bowlers set up innings victory for hosts

Follow the full scorecard as well as the live updates on the fourth day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Brisbane Cricket Ground here on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 24, 2019 11:47:36 IST

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs

240/10
Overs
86.2
R/R
2.78
Fours
27
Sixes
0
Extras
14
580/10
Overs
157.4
R/R
3.68
Fours
56
Sixes
1
Extras
13
335/10
Overs
84.2
R/R
3.98
Fours
38
Sixes
0
Extras
24

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Marnus Labuschagne scored a sparkling 185 to help Australia to a commanding lead before its pace attack struck to leave Pakistan facing a heavy defeat on the third day of the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Queenslander Labuschagne’s maiden Test century combined with a doughty 154 from the bat of David Warner fired the hosts to 580 all out in response to Pakistan’s 240 an hour after tea at the Gabba.

Highlights, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 at Brisbane, Full cricket score: Bowlers set up innings victory for hosts

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty

Quicks Mitchell Starc (2-25) and Pat Cummins (1-16) then took over to reduce the tourists to 64 for three, still 276 runs short of forcing Australia to bat again.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq were all sent packing cheaply to leave opener Shan Masood, who had made 27 not out, and Babar Azam, unbeaten on 20, fighting a desperate rearguard action.

Australia have not lost at the Gabba since 1988 and the efforts of the experienced Warner and the more junior Labuschagne almost certainly ensured that record would be extended for another year.

“It’s a dream come true,” Labuschagne said of scoring his first Test century on his home ground. “It was set up by the boys at the start and I was able to capitalise on that.

“It’s a privilege to play with this hat on and ... if I can score runs along the way, that’s great.”

Warner, who resumed on 151 after building the foundations of the innings in a 222-run opening partnership with Joe Burns, looked exhausted by his efforts on day two and added only three runs to his tally before departing an hour into play.

Pakistan’s 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah celebrated his first Test wicket with the key dismissal and when Yasir Shah prised out Steve Smith for a paltry four runs there was a small glimmer of hope for the tourists.

That hope was washed away by a torrent of runs from the bat of Labuschagne, who resumed his 16th Test innings on 55 and quickly assumed the mantle of aggressor from Warner.

He had a scare when he was given out lbw to Yasir on 93. It was reviewed immediately and the TV pictures showed a clear inside edge.

After a morning of clean-striking, the 25-year-old reached the hundred in fortuitous fashion with a thick outside edge for his 12th four.

Having put on 129 runs with Warner, Labuschagne constructed a partnership of 110 with Matthew Wade (60) and looked unmoveable as he powered the hosts to 532-5 at tea.

The effort of batting for so long in the Brisbane sun finally caught up with him, however, and a loose cut at a Shaheen Afridi delivery - the 279th he had faced - went straight to Azam at gully.

The last five Australian batsmen were dismissed at a cost of 35 runs with leg-spinner Yasir taking 4-205, including the wicket of Smith for the seventh time in six Test matches.

With inputs from Reuters

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 11:47:36 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Brisbane, Cricket, David Warner, Live Cricket Score, Live Scores, Naseem Shah, Pakistan, Pat Cummins, Sports, Steve Smith, Tim Paine

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all