Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Final, Full Cricket Score: AUS hammer NZ to win maiden title

Aaron Finch will be one proud man tonight. Was handed the reigns of the Australian team in the white-ball format in the aftermath of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, and few would've imagined him to be the leader that would end the Aussies' wait for a maiden T20 World Cup title three years later! What a brilliant turnaround for the Aussies after that humiliating eight-wicket loss at the hands of England, as they went on to win every game thereafter and finished the job with clinical precision in the final against their neighbours.

This is Australia's sixth world title, with the team finally adding a T20 World Cup to their cabinet that already has five ODI World Cups to show off. Spare a thougt for New Zealand though, who gave their best and made it to yet another ICC limited-overs final, only to fall short yet again. Could've made it two ICC triumphs in 2021 after their World Test Championship success earlier this year, but thanks to the efforts of Hazlewood, Warner and Marsh in the summit clash, it was not to be.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Do join us later this week in our coverage of New Zealand's tour of India. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off, bidding you all good night!