New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

New Zealand Vs Australia At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 14 November, 2021

14 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
172/4 (20.0 ov)

Final
173/2 (18.5 ov)

Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

172/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6 173/2 (18.5 ov) - R/R 9.19

Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

Glenn Maxwell - 28

Mitchell Marsh - 31

Mitchell Marsh not out 77 50 6 4
Glenn Maxwell not out 28 18 4 1
Trent Boult 4 0 18 2
Tim Southee 3.5 0 43 0
66 (66) R/R: 10.15

Glenn Maxwell 28(18)

David Warner 53(38) S.R (139.47)

b Trent Boult
Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Final, Full Cricket Score: AUS hammer NZ to win maiden title

23:44 (IST)

Aaron Finch will be one proud man tonight. Was handed the reigns of the Australian team in the white-ball format in the aftermath of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, and few would've imagined him to be the leader that would end the Aussies' wait for a maiden T20 World Cup title three years later! What a brilliant turnaround for the Aussies after that humiliating eight-wicket loss at the hands of England, as they went on to win every game thereafter and finished the job with clinical precision in the final against their neighbours.

This is Australia's sixth world title, with the team finally adding a T20 World Cup to their cabinet that already has five ODI World Cups to show off. Spare a thougt for New Zealand though, who gave their best and made it to yet another ICC limited-overs final, only to fall short yet again. Could've made it two ICC triumphs in 2021 after their World Test Championship success earlier this year, but thanks to the efforts of Hazlewood, Warner and Marsh in the summit clash, it was not to be.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Do join us later this week in our coverage of New Zealand's tour of India. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off, bidding you all good night!

23:37 (IST)

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: This is huge, to be the first Australian team to be able to do it. Brilliant from the start. (Turnaround from Bangladesh game) Certainly was. We had some great individual and team performances, and it was fantastic. It was outstanding. (On Warner) Can’t believe people wrote him off saying he was done. (On Zampa) Player of the Tournament for me. Someone who controlled the innings with wickets. Mitch Marsh, what a way for him to start his innings today, putting New Zealand under pressure from the start.

23:32 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: We were trying to get a bit of platform and the surface was holding up a bit. Superb chase by Australia and a brilliant campaign. At the halfway stage, we certainly thought we got to a good total. Credit to Australia for the way they chased down the total. Really proud of our team’s efforts throughout the tournament. Reached the final and gave our best shot. Guys really committed to what we tried to do. Conditions varied from venue to venue and we adapted. We played a lot of consistent cricket throughout. One day at a time. Some really good cricket played. Just a shame we couldn’t get the job done tonight.

23:26 (IST)

23:24 (IST)

23:23 (IST)

The presentation ceremony's underway. First up, the umpires and match referee getting felicitated.

23:17 (IST)

Gilly would know a thing or two about winning World Cups eh?

23:12 (IST)

What an excellent morning for the Aussies to wake up to!

23:07 (IST)

Australia coach Justin Langer: "This is such a special group of people. We’ve got some amazing group of cricketers. There are so many close relationships in the team. We knew how much talent we had. There were a few missing pieces before the tournament, and Mitchell Marsh filled one of those pieces. These guys had so much fun on and off the ground, and it’s important to have fun in this format, and that was an important part of our success."

23:04 (IST)

Kangaroos all the way!

23:26 (IST)

David Warner is the Player of the Tournament!

Warner: I always felt really well. Didn’t get much time in the middle in the practice games, but it was about going back to the basics. This is definitely up there with 2015, as well as playing the World Cup final against England. These are an absolutely great bunch of guys and a great support staff. I’m always pumped. A great spectacle for everyone here at the venue and everyone back home. It was just great to see the guys deliver.
23:24 (IST)

Mitchell Marsh is the Player of the Match for his 50-ball 77

Marsh: I don’t really have words right now. Been an amazing six weeks for this team. Coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and asked me to bat at three in this tournament. (On his first-ball six) There’s not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that.
22:54 (IST)

FOUR! Glenn Maxwell seals the win with a reverse paddle towards third man!

Australia win the T20 World Cup for the first time with a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand with seven balls to spare!
22:23 (IST)

SIX! Marsh brings up his half-century with a HUGE six over long on, taking just 31 deliveries to bring up the milestone! Fastest half-century in a T20 World Cup final this one. AUS 116/2
22:18 (IST)

OUT! Trent Boult with the breakthrough, as Warner misses while attempting to slog the ball over midwicket off a full delivery, getting his stumps shattered as a result! AUS 107/2

Warner b Boult 53(38)
22:13 (IST)

Fifty for David Warner, his 21st in T20 Internationals! Takes 34 deliveries, bringing up the milestone with an almighty hit over the midwicket fence for a maximum! Can he finish the game for his side from here? AUS 95/1
21:58 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty partnership up between Warner and Marsh for the 2nd wicket, with the former stretching his arms to the max to this short, wide delivery from Sodhi and smashing it towards long on. AUS 65/1
21:32 (IST)

OUT! Boult with the breakthrough! Finch looks to target the leg side after the boundary straight down the ground in the previous delivery, but hardly gets a proper connection on this one. Mitchell runs to his left and completes a fine sliding catch! AUS 15/1

Finch c Mitchell b Boult 5(7)
20:57 (IST)

OUT! What an over this is turning out to be for the Aussies! Williamson looks to launch the ball into the stands over long off, but doesn't quite get the distance this time around as Steve Smith holds on to the ball in front of the boundary. NZ 148/4

Williamson c Smith b Hazlewood 85(48)
20:54 (IST)

OUT! Hazlewood with the breakthrough, as Phillips ends up miscuing his pull, offering Maxwell an easy catch at deep midwicket to depart for 18. End of what was a superb third-wicket stand, one that has brought the Kiwis back on their feet. NZ 144/3

Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18(17)
20:31 (IST)

T20 half-century No 14 for Kane Williamson! The New Zealand skipper brings up the milestone with back-to-back sixes off Maxwell, taking 32 deliveries to get to the milestone. NZ 95/2
20:31 (IST)

After 12 overs,New Zealand 81/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 39 , Glenn Phillips 1)

Zampa’s third over helps tilt the balance of the game back in Australia’s favour after Starc’s 19-run over as he gets rid of Guptill — hoping to match Williamson’s aggression — at the start of the over, giving away just five runs thereafter.
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Guptill perishes while trying to boost his own scoring rate. Was hoping to attack the legspinner who had been tight with his lines so far today, going for a heave towards the midwicket fence, but doesn't connect well enough. Zampa's bestie Stoinis grabs this easily in front of the boundary rope. NZ 76/2

Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28(35)
19:46 (IST)

OUT! Hazlewood gets the in-form Mitchell early! No big score from the in-form opener tonight as he perishes while looking to punch the ball through the cover region, getting a thick edge in the end.  NZ 28/1

Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11(9)
19:08 (IST)

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
19:07 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: We would’ve done the same, but looks like a reasonable surface. We’ve got one obvious change with Seifert replacing Conway. Real shame, one of those freak things. As a team, it’s moving on real quick and focusing on the challenge in front of us.
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to field

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: Southee bowls what turns out to be the final over of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with Marsh and Maxwell collecting a boundary each — the latter reverse-sweeping towards third man to seal a memorable Aussie victory as Finch and Co win with more than an over to spare!

Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 final Live Streaming: The T20 World Cup 2021 will witness a new champion on Sunday when Kane Williamson's New Zealand lock horns with Aaron Finch's Australia in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

One the perennial underdogs at cricket's global stage, the final will mark a hat-trick of appearances for New Zealand. While they reached the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where they sustained that heartbreaking loss to eventual champions England, earlier this year, the Kiwis managed to own an ICC trophy when they beat India at the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

And Kane Williamson's men will look to add another trophy to their cabin come Sunday.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of Australia vs New Zealand Final Match of T20 World Cup 2021

Devon Conway will the miss summit clash due to a hand injury that he sustained during the semi-final against England.

Meanwhile, this will be Australia's second appearance at a T20 World Cup final, having lost to England at the 2010 T20 World Cup final in the West Indies.

Adam Zampa's form is a big boost for the Aussies, who has been an influential figure this campaign. He not only has 12 wickets in this tournament (Second-highest wicket taker), but also has registered best bowling figures of 5/19 to see Bangladesh off for just 73.

The two teams have met in the T20 World Cup only once, in 2016, when Mitchell McClenaghan and Corey Anderson shared five wickets among them to restrict Australia to 134/9, while chasing 142, in a Super 10 game in Dharamsala.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 title clash:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The match between New Zealand and Australia will take place on 14 November, 2021.

What is the venue for New Zealand versus Australia match?

The match will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the New Zealand versus Australia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand versus Australia match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Updated Date: November 14, 2021 23:45:27 IST

Tags:

