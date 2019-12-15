First Cricket
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Dec 14, 2019
SCO vs USA
Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 at Perth full cricket score: Starc, Lyon take four wickets each as hosts claim big win

Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 15, 2019 17:57:27 IST

Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs

416/10
Overs
146.2
R/R
2.85
Fours
47
Sixes
2
Extras
13
166/10
Overs
55.2
R/R
3.01
Fours
21
Sixes
0
Extras
3
217/9
Overs
69.1
R/R
3.14
Fours
26
Sixes
0
Extras
21
171/10
Overs
65.3
R/R
2.62
Fours
14
Sixes
2
Extras
9

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Perth: Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns notched half-centuries before New Zealand’s unflagging attack yielded late wickets, but Australia had built a near insurmountable lead of 417 by stumps on Day 3 of the first Test on Saturday.

Australia reached the close at 167 for six with Matthew Wade on eight and Pat Cummins on one. New Zealand quicks Neil Wagner and Tim Southee shared the spoils with six wickets between them.

Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 at Perth full cricket score: Starc, Lyon take four wickets each as hosts claim big win

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the first Test against New Zealand at Perth. AP

Australia suffered a late collapse but remain in a strong position. The highest successful run chase in Test history is 418, achieved by the West Indies against Australia in 2003.

Burns (53) and Labuschagne, who has now passed 1,000 Test runs in 2019, did the bulk of the heavy lifting in an 87-run partnership.

South Africa-born Labuschagne’s bid for a fourth straight Test century ended when he mistimed a pull short on 50 off Wagner, who persevered with aggressive short-pitched bowling.

Australia’s tactical approach to bat carefully and set New Zealand a big target was exemplified by Burns, who did not score until the 25th delivery he faced. His patient knock, however, ended when he was undone by a searing short delivery from Southee.

Steve Smith, who scored a massive 774 runs in the Ashes tournament in England this year, fell shortly before stumps for 16 to continue a recent barren run.

David Warner, who passed 7,000 Test runs, was Australia’s sole loss in the middle session after he miscued a pull shot off Southee on 19. His sluggish 63-ball innings was in contrast to his majestic unbeaten 335 in the last Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Even though they lost late wickets, Australia’s commanding performance gave them a stranglehold on the day-night contest. The hosts gained a sizeable 250-run first innings lead after bowling New Zealand out cheaply on the stroke of tea.

New Zealand, in reply to Australia’s first innings 416, were dismissed for a tame 166 with veteran Ross Taylor playing a lone hand with 80.

Mitchell Starc claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests after missing most of the recent Ashes series.

He led a disciplined attack which was short-handed after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Perth Test having suffered a hamstring injury on day two.

Both teams are without a paceman after debutant New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, himself a replacement for injured spearhead Trent Boult, damaged his calf on day one.

Oppressive weather conditions continued for the third straight day as the temperature peaked at 41 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand have only won one Test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 17:57:27 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Cricket, Joe Burns, Lockie Ferguson, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Neil Wagner, New Zealand, Ross Taylor, Steve Smith, Tim Southee

Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

