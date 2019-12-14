Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 at Perth, Full cricket score: Burns, Labuschagne fifties give hosts huge lead
Catch all the live updates from the Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Perth Stadium
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 18th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are two sides of same coin; both seek to alienate India’s Muslims
-
Boris Johnson's big win in UK polls, 'special relationship' with Narendra Modi lays base for closer ties between Britain and India
-
Volatility, thy name is onion: A deep-dive into water, markets and the great Indian onion story
-
Mammootty has more energy and passion for cinema than ever before, says Mamangam director M Padmakumar
-
'Andher nagri chaupat raja': Sonia Gandhi slams Modi over poor state of economy, says Citizenship Act will 'shred India's soul'
-
Formula 1 2019: What does tumultuous relationship between Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel tell about Ferrari's future plans?
-
Donald Trump reacts to impeachment proceedings, calls move unfair and Opposition 'Party of Hate'
-
Economy is in intensive care with no quick relief in sight; can cutting personal tax, raising GST offer a magic cure?
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Perth: Australia quick Mitchell Starc tore through New Zealand’s batting-order shortly before stumps on a dramatic day two, as the hosts gained a stranglehold of the first Test on Friday.
In reply to Australia’s first innings of 416, New Zealand teetered at 109 for five at the close with veteran Ross Taylor unbeaten on 66 and BJ Watling yet to score.
New Zealand's Ross Taylor bats as Australia's Tim Paine looks on during Day 3 of the first Test at Perth. AP
A fired up Starc took four wickets, including the prized scalp of Kane Williamson (34) followed by Henry Nicholls (7) and nightwatchman Neil Wagner (0) in successive balls.
A flagging New Zealand had lost both their openers within the first 10 deliveries. Australia, however, will be sweating on the fitness of quick Josh Hazlewood who was forced off the field in the fourth over after pulling up short in his run up with an apparent left hamstring injury.
Both teams could be without a paceman after debutant New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, himself a replacement for injured spearhead Trent Boult, damaged his calf on day one.
Starc lamented Hazlewood’s injury.
“It makes it tough with a bowler down and it certainly was for the Kiwis with Ferguson going down,” he told reporters. “The plus side is we have got them five down tonight.”
After a dour opening two sessions, the day-nighter came alive under lights as Australia’s menacing attack conjured sharp bounce and pace off the Perth Stadium pitch.
New Zealand started disastrously when opener Tom Latham fell for a duck on the fifth delivery of the innings after spooning a return catch to a fired up Starc.
It got worse for the tourists when Jeet Raval was bowled by a full Hazlewood delivery in the next over for one.
The match seemingly turned with Hazlewood’s injury and Australia captain Tim Paine had limited options with his team lacking an all-rounder.
Part-timer Matthew Wade was handed the ball but had little success.
Williamson and Taylor took advantage during a determined 76 run partnership until New Zealand’s captain fell to a spectacular one-handed, diving catch by Steve Smith at second slip.
The dismissal re-established Australia’s control after they posted a impressive first-innings total stretching 146.2 overs.
The hosts batted sedately for much of the opening two sessions to deflate New Zealand and ensure they had use of prime bowling conditions under lights.
Marnus Labuschagne (143) and Travis Head (56) combined in a 76-run partnership to wrest control of the contest.
South Africa-born Labuschagne fell seven runs short of becoming the third Test batsman to notch three consecutive scores of over 150.
New Zealand’s tireless quicks Neil Wagner and Tim Southee claimed four wickets apiece.
“We knew it was going to be tough under lights with the new ball,” Southee said. “Being five down is probably a couple too many but there is a lot of belief in the side.”
Oppressive conditions continued on day two with the temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Smoke from a bushfire raging at nearby Belmont Racecourse, about 1km behind Perth Stadium, wafted into the 60,000-seat arena in the first session but did not appear to affect players or spectators.
New Zealand have only won one Test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 14, 2019 18:27:49 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Blackcaps Coach Gary Stead feels Jeet Raval best bet for opener's spot despite poor form
New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series after rain forces draw
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors’ thrashing reveals gulf in class between pace batteries, Pakistan youngsters need to learn quickly from mistakes