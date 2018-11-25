09:01 (IST)

The final of the tournament did not live up to the hype and you have Australians to blame here who showed why they are a difficult team to beat in the tournament. With the bat and ball, they were at the top of their game.

England, like India in the semis, did not look like winning this one from the start. Kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, played rash shots. With the ball as well, they looked average, and dew did not help their cause either.

Australia have lifted the trophy for the record fourth time.

If you are an Indian fan reading this, rejoice by the fact that Australia, the World T20 champions, lost just one match in this tournament and that was against Harmanpreet and Kaur. India could reach just semis but they have a lot of positives to take back home from this tournament.

From all of us here - Amit Banerjee, Vaibhav Shah, Ujwal Singh, Shantanu Srivastava, Jigar Mehta and Shubham Pandey, a big thank you to all of you for staying with us throughout the tournament.

