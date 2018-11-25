First Cricket
Highlights, Australia vs England, Women's World T20 2018, Final, Full Cricket Score: Australia thrash England, clinch fourth title

Date: Sunday, 25 November, 2018 09:01 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018 Final Match Result Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets

105/10
Overs
19.4
R/R
5.41
Fours
7
Sixes
2
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kirstie Gordon not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Molineux 3 0 23 0
Megan Schutt 3.4 0 13 2
106/2
Overs
15.1
R/R
7.02
Fours
9
Sixes
3
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ashleigh Gardner not out 33 26 1 3
Meg Lanning (C) not out 28 30 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Natalie Sciver 1.1 0 3 0
Anya Shrubsole 3 0 30 0

  • The final of the tournament did not live up to the hype and you have Australians to blame here who showed why they are a difficult team to beat in the tournament. With the bat and ball, they were at the top of their game. 

    England, like India in the semis, did not look like winning this one from the start. Kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, played rash shots. With the ball as well, they looked average, and dew did not help their cause either. 

    Australia have lifted the trophy for the record fourth time. 

    If you are an Indian fan reading this, rejoice by the fact that Australia, the World T20 champions, lost just one match in this tournament and that was against Harmanpreet and Kaur. India could reach just semis but they have a lot of positives to take back home from this tournament. 

    From all of us here - Amit Banerjee, Vaibhav Shah, Ujwal Singh, Shantanu Srivastava, Jigar Mehta and Shubham Pandey, a big thank you to all of you for staying with us throughout the tournament. 

    Don't forget that we will be LIVE blogging the India vs Australia's 3rd T20I which starts in a few hours. You can catch the latest score and updates there from the match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Meg Lanning, Australia captain: We did not have the best day in the field. Bowlers did a good job. We made sure we learnt from the last few disappointments. It showed tonight. It is a satisfying win. The loss to India did not not affect us. We knew we lost to a good side. The girls who did not play in the tournament were great support. The whole support staff was amazing. Thanks to the Australian fans who came to support here.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Player to the series award in each edition of WWT20:

    2009 : Claire Taylor
    2010 : Nicola Browne
    2012/13 : Charlotte Edwards
    2013/14 : Anya Shrubsole
    2015/16 : Stafanie Taylor
    2018/19 : Alyssa Healy*

    Full Scorecard

  • Heather Knight, England captain: I thought Wyatt started brilliantly. Weren’t able to post a total that was competitive. We thought it would skid on a little more than it did in the semi-final. Really proud of the girls for making another final. Obviously, Australia were the better team. We came over with a lot of inexperience, and a lot of the girls stepped up brilliantly. Sophie Ecclestone has stepped up. Kirstie Gordon has been a real find. (On crowd, including Barmy Army) They have been a real source of support. We’ll take some time and reflect. We’ve got a massive year next with the Ashes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Player of the tournament is Alyssa Healy

    Healy: Just proud of the effort today. I am just enjoying the freedom at top of the order. I knew it (opening the innings)  will come off eventually and happy that it has come off in last 6 weeks. We worked really hard to build this culture. It is pretty special. 2010 World Cup here in Caribbean is still my favourite. Crowd comes out to support which is amazing. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Player of the match in Women's WT20 finals:

    2009 : Katherine Brunt
    2010 : Ellyse Perry
    2012/13 : Jess Cameron
    2013/14 : Sarah Coyte
    2015/16 : Hayley Matthews
    2018/19 : Ashleigh Gardner*

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashleigh Gardner is the Player of the Final for her all-round performance! 

    Gardner: There was obviously a lot of nerves. But we had a lot of confidence coming into this game. I don't think I had to stray too far away from my stock ball. I had been there for enough balls, and as soon as it was tossed up, I thought: "This is the one". 

    Full Scorecard

  • Megan Schutt: Pretty happy. Trying to hold back tears. So thanks for asking. (On crowd) Pretty hard to hear Meg out there, so it’s a pretty good distraction. I love noise. 

    Beth Mooney: We’re done really well this whole tournament. Ash came out and absolutely whacked it, so it was awesome to watch. We (batting unit) complement each other really well. So we’re in a pretty good place. It’s been an amazing journey for Australian journey. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ellyse Perry: Really special. This has been long 24 months. Has been a wonderful tournament. Had a great time. Hopefully will inspire young boys and girls back home. (On turnaround post-2016) I don’t think it’s been tough at all. It’s been a huge pleasure to take this challenge. We’re all good friends, and its pretty easy to enjoy in the West Indies. 

    Alyssa Healy: Im just enjoying this group, and expressing myself with the bat. The batting lineup we have at the moment is unbelievable. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Australia's titles:

    Men
    ODI World Cup : 1987/88, 1999, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2014/15

    Women 
    ODI World Cup : 1977/78, 1981/82, 1988/89, 1997/98, 2004/05, 2012/13
    World T20 : 2010, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2018/19*

    Women's World T20 titles:

    2009 - England
    2010 - Australia
    2012/13 - Australia
    2013/14 - Australia
    2015/16 - West Indies
    2018/19 - Australia*

    Full Scorecard

  • Australia win, will be lifting their fourth Women's T20 World Cup trophy. Lanning tapped it into the off side and ran the single to creat history. The team is into a huddle and England players are down on the ground, the feeling of defeat will take some time to go away. Australians over the moon right now.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Australia Women 105/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 33 , Meg Lanning (C) 27)

    Just 1 away from the victory are Australia, also from lifting the trophy for the fourth time. Players are at the boundary, ready for the sprint into the ground.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The scores are level now, Gardner cuts it through the covers for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs, Australia Women 97/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 26 , Meg Lanning (C) 26)

    What a knock this is turning out to be from Gardner who started off slowly but then began striking the ball. 'Touch of Lanning on one end and power of Gardner on another, says Nasser Hussain in commentary and rightly so. England has no answer to this brilliant show from the pair. Australia need 9 runs in 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Fifty-run partnership up between Gardner and Lanning for the third wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sophie Ecclestone back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs, Australia Women 93/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 25 , Meg Lanning (C) 25)

    Gardner has begun to open her shoulders now. Two sixes in the over. Australia can see the target quite clearly now as they go near and near to the England total. Just 13 needed now off 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a shot, probably the shot of the match as Gardner comes out and with a straight bat clears the boundary at long on

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Loosner from Gordon, Gardner comes out again and hits her over the longon boundary for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • Gordon continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Australia Women 78/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 12 , Meg Lanning (C) 23)

    Captain Knight brings herself into the attack. Yes, the dew is affecting this defence severely but England have themselves to blame as they chose to bat first. Gardner hits a big six on the fourth ball of the over. Australia cruising, Australia need 28 runs in 48 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lollypop full toss from Knight and Gardner hits a big one which clears the deep mid-wicket by some distance. First six for Australia in this innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Heather Knight, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Australia Women 68/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 5 , Meg Lanning (C) 21)

    Gordon back on but Australia are going smoothly in this chase. A brave attempt by Winfield at long-off but the ball feel short off her by an inch. Gardner survided survived and then the boundary of the next ball did no good to bowler's confidence. Australia need 38 runs in 54 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball and Lanning sits on her knee and places it to square of the off side.

    Full Scorecard

  • Gordon back on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Australia Women 60/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 3 , Meg Lanning (C) 15)

    It is getting difficult for England bowlers because of dew. Fourth umpires runs in with the box containing balls. There is not enough score on the board for England to defend here. Boundaries are coming almost every now which is hurting Knight. Australia need 46 runs in 60 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Top-edge off Lanning's bat and the ball races away for a boundary to fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full-toss from Hazel and Lanning places it beautifully between the covers and wide mid-off fielder to fetch a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Meg Lanning has scored 40-plus runs in each of her last three innings in T20Is against England - 88*, 41*, 55. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hazell continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs, Australia Women 50/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 3 , Meg Lanning (C) 5)

    Fifty up for Australia but spinners doing the good job for England as well. Knight keeping her fielders busy with changes. Usually a calm captain, she has looked animated today and why not, this is a big match. Dew too playing its part here and Knight has been using the towel to good use. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sophie Ecclestone is back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Australia Women 47/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 2 , Meg Lanning (C) 3)

    Hazell strikes on the first ball of the over and it is Beth Mooney who has departed. Right after the wicket, we see good energy in the field as fielders throwing themslves at the ball. One more wicket here and the match will become really interesting. Australia need 59 runs in 72 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs in a single edition of Women's World T20:

    257 - Meg Lanning, 2014
    246 - Stafanie Taylor, 2016
    228 - Suzie Bates, 2014
    225 - Alyssa Healy, 2018*
    208 - Mithali Raj, 2014 

    Full Scorecard

  • Meg Lanning, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's the end of Mooney as she edges this one from Hazell into the hands of keeper Jones. Australia lose their second wicket. Beth Mooney c Jones b Hazell 14(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • Hazell back on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Australia Women 44/1 ( Beth Mooney 14 , Ashleigh Gardner 2)

    Right then Kirstie Gordon into the attack. She was the architect of the semi-final win and England will need that kind of spell tonight as well. Yet again, England gave runs in the second half of the over. Not going great for England right now. Australia need 62 runs in 78 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Yet again a boundary on the second half part in the over as Mooney comes down the track and hits one to long-on boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kirstie Gordon, right-arm medium, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Australia Women 37/1 ( Beth Mooney 8 , Ashleigh Gardner 1)

    So right after the wicket, Shrubsole has been brought back into the attack. She came round the wicket to Mooney and almost got her trapped in front of the wickets. And yet again England lost the initiative to stage a comeback by giving away easy runs in the second half of the over. At the end of powerplay, Aussies are 37 fr 1.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anya Shrubsole is back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Australia Women 29/1 ( Beth Mooney 6 , Ashleigh Gardner 0)

    Ecclestone continues. Finally a wicket for England and this will keep them floating in the game. Healy paid the price for playing the wrong line.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Healy gone. She loses her off and middle stump, trying to place the delivery which was angling into her towards point region. Ecclestone picks the wicket. Alyssa Healy b Ecclestone 22(20) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sophie Ecclestone continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Australia Women 27/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 20 , Beth Mooney 6)

    Spin from both ends now. But the spinners too are bowling short. Australians dealt in singles in this over. No problems for them whatsoever right now. 6 runs from the over, all in singles. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Anya Shrubsole has taken three wickets in each of her three out of last six matches. She is England's second highest wicket-taker in T20Is. She has to take early wickets if England are to pose any threat today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Danielle Hazell, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Australia Women 21/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 17 , Beth Mooney 3)

    Spin introduced as Sophie Ecclestone gets the ball in hand. Big LBW shout on the third ball but there was nothing in it. Captain Knigt decided not to go for DRS. Last-ball boundary ruins a good over for England. 5 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
Australia vs England, Final, Live Score and Latest Updates: Australia win, will be lifting their fourth Women's T20 World Cup trophy. Lanning tapped it into the off side and ran the single to creat history. The team is into a huddle and England players are down on the ground, the feeling of defeat will take some time to go away. Australians over the moon right now.

The ICC Women's World T20 final between Australia and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Australia-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: As the final of the first standalone Women's World T20 approaches us, one has to admit that these two teams - Australia and England - despite being the top conteders to lift the title, were not the best two teams in the tournament. To put it in a different perspective, these two were the two best teams who know how to win at the big stages on these tournaments.

For Australia, who lost in the finals of the last edition, this is yet another opportunity to claim their fourth title. They looked ordinary against the last group game against India but the way they bounced back in the semi-finals reflects on their taking-nothing-for-granted attitude.

Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 23, 2018. - ICC Women's World T20 final match between Australia and England is to be played on November 24. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy. AFP

The beat Windies all ends up in the semis to qualify for the semis.

England looked a little rusty in the tournament and despite that they made it to the semis, where they showed their best performance of the tournament, beating India by a whopping 8 wickets.

Both the teams won a one-sided contest in the last match, and the secret to do so was playing as per the nature of the pitch. In the finals, a different wicket will be used but one never knows if it will behave different or not.

The motto yet again should be too assess the pitch and play accordingly.

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018

Tags : #Aus vs Eng Final #Australia vs England #Australia Women vs England Women #Cricket #Cricket Score #ICC Women's World T20 #live cricket score #Live score #Wome's World T20 2018 #Women's World T20 2018 #Women's World T20 2018 Final


