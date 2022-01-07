Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test Day 3 at Sydney: Bairstow ton keeps England fighting

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Usman Khawaja's comeback century lifted Australia to an imposing 416-8 declared before England’s openers survived a nervous five overs to be 13 without loss at the end of the second day of the fourth Ashes test.

Playing his first test since 2019 and only in the team because of Travis Head's positive test for COVID-19, Khawaja made the most of the opportunity on Thursday. He first shared a century partnership with Steve Smith, who made 67, and anchored Australia's innings with his 137 from 260 balls as England's bowlers fought back with the second new ball.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work in,” Khawaja said. “A lot of time behind the scenes that people don’t see. You never take anything for granted.

"I was never sure I was going to represent Australia again, never mind scoring a hundred. I’m very grateful for another opportunity.”

Stuart Broad took 5-101, including the wickets of Steve Smith and Khawaja. It was the 19th five-wicket haul of his career and went a long way to vindicating his return to the team after being omitted from the third test at Melbourne that saw Australia humiliate England and retain the Ashes.

“I was disappointed to miss out at Brisbane and Melbourne on pitches that any wobble-seam bowler would have been pretty excited about," Broad said. “But when you do miss out, your mentality has to be about getting yourself ready for the next opportunity and I really feel like I did that.”

At stumps, Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley were both on 2 not out, with the latter surviving being caught off a no-ball from Mitchell Starc as the tourists ended the day 403 runs behind Australia on the first innings.

Earlier, Khawaja completed his ninth test century from 201 balls with 11 boundaries in the final over before tea in front of his former home state crowd. He celebrated by holding both arms aloft, raising and pointing his bat toward his team and family members in the historic Members Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground before embracing his skipper mid-pitch.

Khawaja, who also passed 3,000 test runs in this innings, was eventually bowled by Broad after close to seven hours at the crease, and left to a standing ovation from the near 25,000 crowd at the venue where he made his debut 11 years ago.

"It's my home ground here, the people still treat me like a local boy," Khawaja said. “It was probably the most touching, humbling experience getting that hundred here. It’s stuff you dream of.

"I’ve broken down a lot of barriers to get to where I’ve got to now and I think people respect that."

He had one reprieve, on 30, when he was dropped by Joe Root off Jack Leach’s bowling but it was a rare blemish in what was a masterful second century against England at the SCG.

England will rue that missed opportunity as the tourists' pace bowlers performed well, especially with the second new ball, and picked up wickets quickly in the afternoon to pull back into the contest.

“Any time you manage to get 400 you probably own that innings, but on the other side of that I thought our bowlers ran in really well," said Broad, who has 531 wickets in 151 tests. “We kept fighting and test cricket is about showing heart and character and I don’t think we can doubt any of that today.”

Before lunch, Smith compiled his 33rd half-century off 116 balls and on the way passed Justin Langer’s 7,696 career runs to become Australia’s sixth highest run-scorer in tests. Smith, playing his 81st match, needed 24 tests fewer than Langer, the current Australia coach.

Of concern for England, Ben Stokes left the field after the fifth ball of his 14th over just before lunch. The allrounder, who was clutching at his left side as he left the ground, later returned but did not bowl again.

Australia has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and has retained the Ashes. But England is still aiming to take something from the tour by winning a test in Australia for the first time in almost a decade.

With inputs from AP