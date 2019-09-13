Highlights, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 5th Test Day 2 at The Oval: Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul restricts visitors to 225
Catch the scores and latest updates from Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval.
Day 1 report: England’s batting frailties were exposed again as they wasted a solid start and laboured to 271 for eight on the first day of the final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval on Thursday.
The Australians, who have retained the Ashes, dropped England captain Joe Root three times as he made 57 but the hosts failed to take full advantage and only Jos Buttler’s late unbeaten 64 saved them from complete collapse.
Mitchell Marsh took four wickets to boost Australia’s bid to secure a 3-1 series win. AP
“The boys batted really well in the morning and we got ourselves into a fantastic position but could not capitalise,” Buttler said.
“Both sides are feeling a long series with a quick turnaround between Tests so that’s why the intensity goes up and down. Australia are a really good bowling attack and asked questions all day. It’s frustrating for us not being able to capitalise on our start.”
Medium-pacer Mitchell Marsh took four wickets to boost Australia’s bid to secure a 3-1 series win after their captain Tim Paine won the toss and surprisingly sent England in to bat.
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled tidy opening spells but the touring side’s vaunted pace attack lacked the consistent threat which has caused problems for England’s fragile top order throughout the series.
Joe Denly, on 14, played a loose stroke at a wide delivery from Cummins and edged to second slip where Steve Smith fumbled the chance before grabbing the ball before it hit the ground.
The opening partnership of 27 was the highest of the series but it was another failure for the 33-year-old Denly, who made battling fifties in the last two Tests without staking a claim to a long-term place in the team.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Sep 13, 2019 23:43:01 IST
