Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Afghans level series

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|545/4 (160.4 ov) - R/R 3.39
|287/10 (91.3 ov) - R/R 3.14
|108/4 (26.1 ov) - R/R 4.13
|365/10 (148.5 ov) - R/R 2.45
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Nasir Jamal
|not out
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|not out
|6
|3
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Blessing Muzarabani
|9.1
|1
|25
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 101/4 (25.3)
|
7 (7) R/R: 10.5
Nasir Jamal 1(1)
Hashmatullah Shahidi 6(3)
|
Rahmat Shah 58(76) S.R (76.31)
b Ryan Burl
Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard
Day 4 report: Skipper Sean Williams scored a fantastic hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half-century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm. The duo nullified Rashid and other bowlers after Zimbabwe were staring at defeat on 170-7 at tea, needing 118 to avoid an innings defeat.
But Williams and Tiripano ensured Zimbabwe did not lose a wicket in the final session as they added 124 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket stand.
With inputs from AFP
