Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 02 March, 2021

02 March, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Stumps
131/10 (47.0 ov)

1st Test
133/5 (39.0 ov)

131/10 (47.0 ov) - R/R 2.79 133/5 (39.0 ov) - R/R 3.41

Stumps

Zimbabwe lead by 2 runs

Sean Williams (C) - 15

Ryan Burl - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sean Williams (C) Batting 54 78 5 0
Ryan Burl Batting 8 20 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Amir Hamza 17 1 61 4
Zahir Khan 9 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 109/5 (32)

24 (24) R/R: 3.34

Ryan Burl 8(20)

Sikandar Raza 43(62) S.R (69.35)

c Abdul Malik b Amir Hamza

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Visitors end day with two-run lead

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 2nd, 2021
  • 18:53:41 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss News: Afghanistan won the toss in the first Test and opted to bat first on what looks like a pitch which will assist the pacers.

Tino Mawoyo said at the pitch report that the track looks like a carpet with a lot of grass on it. The batsmen will have to work very hard for the runs on this pitch.

Both the teams come into the Test after a long gap. They are playing this Test after more than an year, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. Both teams also have many younsters who will be looking to step up at the highest level for their respective sides.

Zimbabwe have played only five Test matches since 2018 and Afghanistan have featured in only four Tests since getting Test status in the same year. This is also the first Time the Asian nation is involved in a Test series.

Afghnaistan coach Lance Klusener had told Cricbuzz earlier that their main challenge for his team will be to bat over 100 overs. The side will bank upon the experience of Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will miss the experience of senior pros like Brendon Taylor and Craig Ervine who are out due to illness. Sean Williams is leading the team in the two Tests.

Teams:

Afghanistan XI: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Munir Ahmad, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Abdul Wasi

Zimbabwe XI: Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi

Updated Date: March 02, 2021 18:53:41 IST

Tags:

