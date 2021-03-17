Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 48 runs

Preview: With the ICC T20I World Cup set on their sights, Afghanistan will once again look for nothing less than a series victory when they take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series starting with the first match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Afghans, however face a problem with five of their players, including Gulbadin Naib and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, yet to arrive in UAE due to visa issues.

This has made selectors unable to name a full-strength squad, but their major positive will be having the likes of wicketkeeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan still in their squad.

For Zimbabwe, it will be all about showing their potential in the T20I arena, given that they will not be featuring in the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe have just won once in nine previous T20I meetings against Afghanistan, and will look to better that record.

Playing XI

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (Captain), Richmond Mutumbami (wk) Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, , Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava