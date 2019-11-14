Highlights, Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Lucknow: West Indies win by 30 runs
Click here to follow the live score of the first T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies being played at Lucknow
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
Toss News: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I of the three-match series. They will look to better their ODI performance in the shortest format of the game. Kieron Pollard Windies beat them 3-0 in the ODI series and they look to repeat the same show in the T20Is as well.
The toss was delayed in the first T20I by 15 minutes courtesy of the smog which has been a huge issue all across the northern India. Brandon King was given his T20I debut in the first match of the series.
Afghanistan XI: Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik
West Indies XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2019 23:25:36 IST
