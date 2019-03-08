Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI at Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 114 runs, lead series 2-1
Follow live updates and full scorecard of the fourth one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 9th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi: Virat Kohli inches towards century
-
Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha elections: Profiles of first 15 on Congress candidate list
-
27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who died while rescuing pilots
-
Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a moderately satisfying thriller
-
By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to redeem itself and should not squander it
-
Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips for alleged violation of FDI laws
-
NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transition from full-time starter to indispensable squad player
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand others as fake and turn ideology into a skill
-
India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi, Live Cricket Score: भारत को पांचवां झटका, केदार जाधव एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट हुए
-
राम मंदिर मामला: SC की निगरानी में मध्यस्थता पैनल गठित, 8 हफ्तों में आएगी रिपोर्ट
-
मुकेश अंबानी ने मुंबई पुलिस को भेजी मिठाई, आकाश और श्लोका की 9 मार्च को शादी
-
SP ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए जारी की छह कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट, मैनपुरी से लड़ेंगे मुलायम
-
Loksabha Election 2019: कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली सूची, सोनिया रायबरेली से तो राहुल अमेठी से लड़ेंगे चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, 3rd ODI: Andy Balbirnie gave Afghanistan a taste of their own medicine Tuesday, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 145 as Ireland claimed their first win of a punishing series.
The 28-year-old Dubliner anchored Ireland's innings as they passed Afghanistan's 256-8 with an over to spare to take the third one-day international by four wickets.
Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a five-match ODI series. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket
After Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 104, Afghanistan must have thought their total was big enough to extend their unbeaten run so far in the T20 and now 50-over series.
But Balbirnie hit eight sixes and eight fours to set up the morale-boosting win that levelled the five match one-day series 1-1, with two matches to play.
"You dream of knocks like that," said Balbirnie.
"There was a lot of pressure coming into this game. We hadn't won against these guys. There were a few scary moments but we came through.
"It was an important morale-booster with two games to go."
Ireland had looked shaky on 29-3 inside eight overs.
But with Afghanistan's feared spin attack looking jaded, Balbirnie and George Dockrell steadied nerves and scored steady runs that put Ireland back in contention.
Balbirnie scored his century off 111 balls. Dockrell then passed his 50 with a six. Two balls later, however, he was out stumped playing too ambitiously for a big shot.
Stuart Poynter then lasted just three balls before he was caught trying to smash a Rashid Khan ball to the boundary. Andy McBrine then came in to play the final support role as Balbirnie hit the winning runs.
Najibullah came in with Ireland taking the upper hand bowling as well with Afghanistan on 69-4.
The 26-year-old all-rounder patiently took his side to safety while building his maiden international century with five sixes and five fours.
Captain Asghar Afghan's 75 also played a major role as his side went from 74-5 to easily see out the 50 overs.
"We dropped some important catches and we had our chances," said Asghar after. "Hopefully we can make a comeback."
The series in the Indian city of Dehradun is an important preparation for Afghanistan ahead of the World Cup in June. Afghanistan ironically beat Ireland to reach the event in England.
Ireland were whitewashed in the earlier T20 games in which a series of world records fell.
Ireland and Afghanistan will also play a one-off Test in Dehradun.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 19:34:56 IST
Also See
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd ODI at Dehradun, Full cricket score: Rain calls off play
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd ODI at Dehradun, Full Cricket Scorecard: Visitors level series with four-wicket win
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI at Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by five wickets, lead series 1-0