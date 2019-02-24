Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I in Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Asghar Afghan and Co make 3-0 clean sweep
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland at Dehradun on our live blog here.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Hong Kong Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs KWTW Thailand Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat China Women by 27 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs MALW - Feb 25th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Feb 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs NEPW - Feb 25th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kulgam encounter: Senior J&K Police official, army jawan killed in gunfight during counter-insurgency operation
-
GST council cuts tax rates for under-construction flats to 5%, affordable homes to 1% in bid to boost demand
-
Dal Lake in distress: Kashmir's iconic attraction is facing a slow death by sewage as politicians look the other way
-
Kim Jong-un en route to Vietnam for summit with Donald Trump; North Korean leader to seek 'partial sanctions relief'
-
In caste-dominated Bihar, Nitish Kumar has upper hand over Narendra Modi, luckily JD(U) chief is on NDA's side
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Manu Bhaker misfires in 25m pistol final, but confident of turning tables in 10m event
-
Oscars 2019: From nominees to performances — All you need to know about upcoming awards ceremony
-
Amar Chitra Katha's dark side: Recalling the morbid story of a jackal who ate an elephant
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi: New addition to UAE's art world presents connections between cultures
-
अरुणाचल प्रदेश: डिप्टी सीएम के बंगले में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लगाई आग
-
IND vs AUS: लंबे समय बाद लगातार दो टी20 मैच हारी टीम इंडिया
-
PM मोदी का विपक्ष पर प्रहार, कहा- पूर्व सरकारों में किसानों का भला करने की नहीं थी नीयत
-
जब मजबूर मां ने मंगलसूत्र बेचकर चुकाई बे-गैरत बेटे के कत्ल की कीमत!
-
भारतीय रेलवे की बेंगलुरु उपनगरीय परियोजना के लिए प्रति एकड़ 1 रुपए में लीज पर जमीन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
2nd T20I, report: Hazratullah Zazai smashed the ball to every corner of the ground, and even out of the stadium, as Afghanistan racked up a world record T20 score of 278-3 in a crushing demolition of Ireland on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Zazai's unbeaten 162 included 16 sixes and 11 fours, delighting Afghan fans in the Indian city of Dehradun.
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan and Ireland captain Paul Stirling. Agencies
His haul of sixes was another record, as was his stand of 236 with fellow opener Usman Ghani and the 22 sixes scored in all by Afganistan's players.
Ireland captain Paul Stirling also hit a six off the first ball of his side's innings as they chased a mammoth 13.95 runs an over to keep up.
But they ended on 194-6 and Afghanistan won by 84 runs to wrap up the three match series with a game to spare.
"It was a pretty disappointing night," said Stirling. "We need to regroup now."
The night of cricket fireworks belonged to Afghanistan -- who overtook Australia's 260-3 against Sri Lanka in 2016 -- and Zazai, who plundered his giant innings off just 62 balls.
"I just wanted to play my natural game and today was my day," he said. "The wicket was good for batting."
Sixes galore
After managing just seven runs from their first two overs, Zazai and Ghani flailed the Irish bowlers, who from then barely managed an over without conceding a six.
Zazai made his century off just 42 balls -- the second quickest in T20 internationals -- completed with the ninth six of his innings. Four of the sixes came off Kevin O'Brien in the 17th over which reaped 28 runs in all.
One giant hit off Shane Gelkate went over the stands and out of the ground.
Zazai's stocks have risen dramatically despite missing a place in the Indian Premier League this season were dashed.
In October, he became only the third batsman to hit six sixes in a T20 over for his Afghanistan Premier League side Kabul Zwanan.
He equalled the record for the fastest T20 half century in 12 balls in the same match.
Stirling hardly knew who to throw into the breach as a bowler.
Boyd Rankin finally claimed a wicket for the Irish when Ghani -- who made 73 off 43 balls -- played a careless shot over long-on that Joshua Little caught diving as he ran in from the boundary.
While Stirling and Kevin O'Brien were no slouches, they never kept up with the mountainous run rate, which had risen to 17 by the 10th over.
Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan came on for the 11th over and was furious when captain Asghar Afghan spilled a relatively simple catch off his first ball to give O'Brien a chance with Ireland on 109.
O'Brien was bowled in the next over by Fareed Ahmad for a 37 which included two sixes.
Rashid bowled Andy Balbirnie in the following over for two and Stirling started to run out of reliable partners.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed Stirling -- who as a consolation made Ireland's top T20 score of 91 off 50 balls -- when he was caught by replacement Najeeb Tarakai on the boundary.
The final match of the series is on Sunday. The two play five one-day internationals from February 28 and a one-off Test in March.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Feb 24, 2019 22:46:10 IST
Also See
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I in Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts secure series with 84-run thrashing
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I in Dehradun, Full cricket score: Asghar Afghan and Co win by 5 wickets
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Mohammad Nabi's all-round show helps 'hosts' take 1-0 lead in T20I series