Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai struck a swashbuckling maiden half-century before rain forced an abandonment of their second One-day International against Ireland here Saturday.

Rain held up play for nearly three hours before the game was abandoned without the completion of an innings.

The left-handed Zazai hit 67 off 43 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 250 for seven in 48.3 overs before rain curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.

Rahmat Shah made 54 and Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed 52 after the Afghans elected to bat first.

Having swept the T20 series 3-0, Zazai gave his team a blazing start, striking five fours and five sixes.

George Dockrell picked up three wickets while fellow spinner Andy McBrine took two to check Afghanistan's surge towards the end of the innings.

Afghanistan lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning their opening match.

With inputs from PTI