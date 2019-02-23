First Cricket
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I in Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts secure series with 84-run thrashing

Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland at Dehradun on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 23, 2019 18:15:43 IST

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs

278/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
13.9
Fours
19
Sixes
22
Extras
18
194/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.7
Fours
17
Sixes
8
Extras
6

1st T20I, report: Mohammad Nabi shone with both bat and ball to guide Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Nabi first scalped two wickets before returning to score an unbeaten fifty.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan and Ireland captain Paul Stirling. Agencies

Chasing 133 to win, Afghanistan were 50 for 5 in 7.2 overs but Nabi added an unconquered 86-run stand with Najibullah Zadran (40 not out) to take the side home, scoring 136-5 in 19.2 overs.

Earlier, Nabi (2/16) took two wickets, while Rashid Khan also returned with two wickets and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fareed Ahmad accounted for one each as Afghanistan restricted Ireland to 132-6 in 20 overs.

Ireland found the going tough after electing to bat with George Dockrell (34) and Stuart Poynter (31) giving the team some respectability with an unbeaten 67-run stand after they were struggling at 65-6 at one stage.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 10:17:15 IST

