Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

AFG v IRE Tour Preview: Afghanistan will host Ireland for a full series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun from 21 February to 19 March.

The series consists of three T20 Internationals, five ODIs and a lone Test.

Both Afghanistan and Ireland were announced as the newest Test nations by the ICC after being awarded full membership last year.

It will be Ireland's first overseas Test match, and the second for the two newest teams at the highest level.

Earlier in 2018, Ireland made its Test debut at home against Pakistan, losing by five wickets, while Afghanistan went down by an innings and 262 runs against India in Bangalore in their maiden five-day game.

This would also be the second time when Afghanistan and Ireland play a series against each other.

In their last encounter when Ireland hosted Afghanistan, the visitors won both the T20 series as well as the ODIs.

DSPORT, sports channel of Discovery Communications, will telecast the first and second T20 matches (out of the three) and the first, third and fourth ODIs (out of five ODIs).

With inputs from PTI