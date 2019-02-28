Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI at Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by five wickets, lead series 1-0
Follow live updates and full scorecard of the first one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan's decision to return IAF pilot allows Imran to play pacifist while India lets social media dictate its stance
-
'Titanic win for India, biggest diplomatic victory': Jingoism floods Twitter after Pakistan decides to release IAF pilot Abhinandan
-
Sonchiriya review: Abhishek Chaubey's subversion of the dacoit drama is powerful and engaging
-
Narendra Modi gives public confidence by sticking to his schedule amid crisis; Opposition's critique of PM falls flat
-
No agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi; leaders leave summit venue before scheduled signing ceremony
-
GDP story is all about govt narrative still; growth push gives way to social welfare
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
All England Championships 2019: Remembering the other Prakash who shone at Harringay Arena in 1947
-
कमांडर अभिनंदन की 36 घंटे के अंदर वापसी कराना क्या पीएम मोदी के बढ़ते कद का नतीजा है?
-
India-Pakistan Tensions updates: जम्मू कश्मीर में गरीब सवर्णों और इंटरनेशनल सीमा के पास रहने वालों को मिलेगा आरक्षण: जेटली
-
पाकिस्तान करेगा भारतीय वायुसेना के विंग कमांडर को रिहा, इमरान खान ने किया ऐलान
-
'मेरा बूथ, सबसे मजबूत' संवाद के जरिए पीएम मोदी ने First Time Voters की तरफ दिलाया कार्यकर्ताओं का ध्यान
-
देश अभिनन्दन की वापसी के लिए व्याकुल और प्रधान सेवक सत्ता वापसी के लिए: कांग्रेस
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: After completing a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in T20Is, Afghanistan hope to maintain their winning ways in the five-match ODI series, the first fixture of which takes place at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.
Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a five-match ODI series. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket
Afghanistan, currently placed two places above their opponents at 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, are high on confidence after shattering one milestone after another in the T20I leg of Ireland's tour.
From the 'hosts' piling the highest innings total in the second T20I (278/3) that led to a massive 84-run victory, to spin sensation Rashid Khan becoming the first bowler to register a T20I hat-trick (four wickets off as many deliveries) in the third game, Afghanistan rewrote record books while continuing to stamp their domination at their adopted home ground.
Ireland, on the other hand, gave the Afghan side a tough fight in the first game, and fought back with the bat in the next two fixtures, but ultimately fell short.
While the Irish side will play the series with a sense of freedom, given that they aren't in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned, Afghanistan will look to make the most of the fixtures in order to fine-tune their squad for the mega event, in which they will only be making their second appearance.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 21:34:45 IST
Also See
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I in Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Asghar Afghan and Co make 3-0 clean sweep
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai stand out as hosts make rapid strides with T20I series sweep
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan claims hat-trick as hosts sweep T20I series with 32-run win